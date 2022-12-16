ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cannabis News Week: Schumer Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Help Marijuana Sellers

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w70G6_0jlBLdVg00

Lead Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer (NY) is preparing for one last half-court heave to get cannabis banking legislation passed during this Congress, before Republicans take over control of the lower House once the new Congress takes office next year.

Schumer is pushing to include the SAFE Banking Act, which would free up large banking institutions to provide industry players with much-needed loans and other banking services, into a larger omnibus funding package, Politico reports.

He is expected to enlist the help of the other three House and Senate leaders in omnibus meetings on Friday and through the weekend, according to reports.

But Schumer will need help from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who blocked the addition of cannabis reform from the National Defense Authorization Act last week, while also saying that he would work to keep "unrelated language" out of the omnibus bill as well, Politico said.

States See Falling Pot Prices

Wholesale cannabis prices in California are down by as much as 95% since voters legalized the recreational space in 2016, according to an SFGate feature with interviews with over a dozen farmers.

The group said they used to get as much as $2,000 a pound for their crop wholesale in 2016. In 2022, the group says they are "lucky to get" $400.

While most industry watchers and economists have predicted that legalization would cause prices to fall naturally, the amount of degradation has hit farmers in the state hard.

Northern California's Emerald Triangle growing region, which includes Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity counties, is famous for the quality of weed it produces. But the region has been especially hard-hit by falling prices.

In Humboldt County, 60% of farms have closed down since the state legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, according to SFGate.

But it could be worse, and still may get worse, for wholesale farmers.

Back in 2010, the RAND Corporation estimated that legalization in California would cause an 80% drop in wholesale prices, as the crop was grown more efficiently and at a much larger scale.

Meanwhile in Michigan, the average retail price of recreational weed was $95.12 an ounce in November, down from 191 per ounce a year ago.

Some sellers in the state attribute the decline to an increase in licenses issued by the state.

"In January of 2021 we saw about 1,200 licenses and that number has now grown to roughly 1,800 throughout the state. Michigan is a state that allows for free trade," Logan Stauber, Fire Station Cannabis Co. co-owner, told a local Michigan news station.

The lower prices are also resulting in more sales, with Stauber estimating an increase of 38% year over year.

New York Makes it Harder for Retailers

New York's recreational cannabis rollout is going as well as one might expect in a state that is notorious for its red tape.

Regulators in the state are adopting "another late-inning policy shift," according to MJBizDaily, through a new real estate allowance that allows some cannabis license holders to submit their own proposed store locations in prequalified areas.

This allows them to not rely on regulators to slot their stores in state-selected properties.

The new rule is unfair, according to cannabis attorney David Feder, who called the new rules a "home run" for well-capitalized license holders.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: Can Cannabis Prevent Covid Infections?

After decades of suppression, the medical benefits of cannabis are well known and are often used by advocates to push for more freedom for both recreational and medicinal users. But there are new studies being conducted constantly, and the medical community may just be scratching the surface of understanding the...
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
The Center Square

Illinois bill defines these guns as ‘assault weapons’

A measure being debated at the Illinois statehouse defines dozens of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles as “assault weapons.” House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, is being debated in a House committee this week. If passed, the measure would prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card unless they are enlisted in the armed services. The bill would also prohibit the sale and possession of any magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Among other provisions include extending gun-related...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
abovethelaw.com

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections

Going into this morning’s oral argument on Moore v. Harper, it didn’t really seem like free and fair democratic elections had much of a future in this country. If one were so inclined, the smart money said the Supreme Court would functionally cancel democratic elections, or to be more technical, “cancel any check on gerrymandered state legislatures from erasing elections if they wanted to.” That might still happen, but if you took the over on the American Republic, things are looking up.
ALABAMA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
91K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy