Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Pelosi gifts Zelensky US flag that flew above Capitol
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gifted Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky an encased American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol during his visit on Wednesday. After Zelensky addressed members of Congress with a passionate speech, Pelosi shook his hand and presented the U.S. flag inside a special triangular case. “This flag was flown over the…
Zelenskyy makes direct appeal to GOP critics, arguing no country is safe if Ukraine falters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to GOP critics, arguing that no country would be safe if Ukraine failed to combat Russia's aggression.
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
N.J. and Pa. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
Tiny Montgomery County Community Was Huge in U.S. Struggle for Equality
La Mott, an unincorporated residential community in Cheltenham Township, is probably not a location known to most Montgomery County residents. Its legacy was covered by Robert Bell in a USA Today Network video.
