ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Pelosi gifts Zelensky US flag that flew above Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gifted Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky an encased American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol during his visit on Wednesday. After Zelensky addressed members of Congress with a passionate speech, Pelosi shook his hand and presented the U.S. flag inside a special triangular case. “This flag was flown over the…
WASHINGTON STATE
WFLA

Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy