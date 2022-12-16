ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

More than 1m poor people with health problems in England at risk from cold

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vWwP_0jlBLEdd00
Age UK called on the government to extend its help with energy bills.

More than a million people living with heart and breathing problems could be at greater risk of hospitalisation or death owing to poverty leaving them more likely to be exposed to the cold, figures suggest.

The data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that there are 1.3 million people with cardiovascular and respiratory conditions living in poverty, and that they are more likely to be older people, prompting calls for extra help to deal with the cold weather.

“What’s particularly concerning for those 1.3 million people is that we know … they’re in a financial position where you’ve got to assume that they will potentially be struggling to afford to be adequately warm at home,” said Ruthe Isden, the head of health at Age UK, which has produced a guide to staying warm and healthy this winter for older people.

She called on the government to extend help with rising energy bills beyond the current cutoff next March – and to ensure it is available to everyone living in poverty. In the longer term, she said, the government must invest in properly insulating people’s homes.

The ONS said the proportion of people who had cardiovascular or respiratory conditions and were living in poverty was particularly high in coastal areas and in the north-west of England, as well as in older age groups.

William Roberts, the chief executive of the Royal Society for Public Health, said people had already made any cutbacks they could and were now making choices based on affordability, which have had an impact on their health.

He said the government had to revisit the financial support being given to households and services, including “targeted support for those most in need and appropriate funding for local government”. He added: “It is imperative that governments do all that they can, or we risk the health and wealth of our nation even more and a further levelling down.”

The ONS said its data did not demonstrate that there was a direct link between poverty and developing a heart or breathing condition, but cited research showing that people with these conditions who are poor are more likely to have adverse health outcomes, including those related to cold exposure.

The ONS data showed that a further 5.3 million people were living with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, but were not living in poverty and therefore could not be assumed to have a greater risk of exposure to the cold.

The total number of people living in private households thought to be living in poverty is 10.8 million, according to the data.

A recent report by the UCL Institute of Health Equity suggested that living in a cold home, as many poorer people are forced to do, is associated with poor health.

Michael Marmot, a professor of epidemiology at University College London, wrote in September that being both cold and poor would result in “worse health and greater health inequalities”. He warned of a “humanitarian crisis” unless the problem of fuel poverty was resolved in the longer term.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

The fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus: a less effective vaccine, paired with low vaccination rates, limited natural immunity, and discontent over a national Zero-COVID policy, may spell...
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
The Independent

People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis

People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

4 warning signs of lung cancer the NHS doesn’t want you to ignore

Lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall.Most recently, TV host Jonnie Irwinrevealed he has terminal cancer and decided to make the news public after he was told the cancer spread from his lungs to his brain.The presenter, who is known for hosting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and BBC’s Escape to the Country, said his first warning sign was experiencing blurry vision while driving in Italy in August 2020.He said that, within a week of flying home from filming A Place in the Sun, he...
The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
The Independent

Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom

A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
The Guardian

The Guardian

539K+
Followers
122K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy