Fund Created To Help With Emerine Park Upgrades, Honor His Memory

CIRCLEVILLE — A new fund has been created to help pay for the upgrades and renovations at Milt Emerine Park, formerly known as Corwin Street Park.

The Milt Emerine Park Fund begins with a $31,831 donation, the remaining balance, from the Rainbow Fund of PCCF, which will now disband the fund.

Jan Shannon, executive director, presented a letter of transmittal to the Park Board during their meeting last week, which transfers the funds from the now former Rainbow Fund into the new fund created by the Park Board.

“As we’ve explained previously, if anyone wants to donate and add to that fund it’s tax deductible and the [Pickaway County Community Foundation] will take care of writing all those letters for you and advise you of any donations made,” Shannon said to the Park Board. “With your motion and signature tonight we’ll establish the fund and you’ll receive monthly reports on that fund just as you do with the Ted Lewis Park Fund.”

The park has been named after Emerine following his years of service managing funds raised for cancer research and his service to the community. Emerine died earlier this year after what his obituary called an extended illness.

The Rainbow Fund was started following the passing of Jeff Ankrom and a golf tournament that was held in his honor that started in 1989 that raised funds for cancer research. After a couple of years of those funds going to the American Cancer Society, those behind the golf event decided to keep the money local and start a fund with the then Berger Health Foundation acting as the non-profit that helped Pickaway County cancer patients.

The funds from that went to help families with bills that insurance wouldn’t take care of for people who had cancer. It paid things like rent, bought wigs for those that lost their hair, made car payments, provided money for food and other needs of the patient or their family. Emerine was one of the people that served on the board of the golf outing and helped manage the finances of that event that raised and distributed more than $500,000 during the years it was in operation.

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic and due in part to Emerine’s passing and other board members moving away, the golf outing hasn’t happened since and the remaining funds from that account which were used to open the fund in Emerine’s name have sat dormant and not been distributed nor had any incoming funds.

Teresa Emerine, Milt’s wife, spoke to the Circleville Herald about the park being named after him and how the first funds to go into the renovation were from the Rainbow Fund.

“It was very humbling and very touching,” she said. “Milt would have said no because he was a private person and work was private to him.”

Emerine said she was approached by a late husband’s co-worker on the fund with the idea.

“I was very surprised when they approached me with this idea and asked me about it,” she said. “Milt did want kids to have something to do and he did like to help people. I for once was speechless which takes a lot for me. I was blindsided and nothing like this had ever crossed my mind.”

Beth Mason, park board president, said she’d like to have some sort of ceremony when the park “gets rolling” on construction with Emerine’s family and those involved.

Mason said it’s exciting to get the ball rolling on the upgrades to the park, which will be decided after some input from Circleville’s youth.

“There’s not a lot to do in the south end and we want to do things for every kid in the community,” Mason said. “Right now the south end kids we want to see them succeed and be involved in sports. Kids that are busy don’t get in trouble.”

Megan Travis, park board member, said they’ll be looking to have an event next month, perhaps at the schools, to engage students in those discussions.

“We’re trying to get kids input,” she said. “We’ll try to bring some kids involved.”

Mason added, “We want the community involved. We don’t want to just sit up here and say we’re doing this and we’re doing that. Our phones rang off the hook when the basketball courts came out of Ted Lewis. We want to make sure there’s something for everybody to do.”

As for her part, Emerine said she looks forward that day when the park officially opens.

“I can’t wait to see their faces,” she said of the kids in the park.