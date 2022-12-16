ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Mark Cuban Wants New Mavs Arena in ‘Resort & Casino'

By Michael Mulford
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cpbgx_0jlBKtD100

The Mavericks owner has a goal for Dallas to become a destination city, and it involves gambling.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is an innovator, to say the least.

When he bought the Mavs in January 2000, Cuban became the NBA's youngest owner. He was also the most energetic and fiery owner at the time, as he helped build a championship contending team led by Dirk Nowitzki throughout the better part of two decades.

Now, with a new superstar at the helm in Luka Doncic , Cuban has his eyes set on a new spectacle for the franchise: a new arena.

But, not just any arena — Cuban wants a Vegas-like atmosphere in Dallas.

"My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino," Cuban told The Dallas Morning News . "That’s the mission."

Though casino gambling and sports betting is currently illegal in the state of Texas, it doesn't seem like an impossible feat for that to change soon, as 30 states now allow sports betting in the U.S.

Cuban, who has lived in Dallas since the early 1980's, hopes to one day make his home city a 'destination.’

"Texas is such an amazing state that we need to be a destination," Cuban said. "And this is the way to do it. And partnering with the Sands Corporation, literally there’s no reason why we can’t build a huge resort destination in the city proper of Dallas. There’s plenty of places to do it."

As of now, while Cuban awaits a decision from the Texas legislation to legalize sports betting, the Mavs will remain at the American Airlines Center through the end of their lease. But after that, the team will be elsewhere within the city, and hopefully in Cuban's dream of a resort-like arena.

"Look at all the amazing arenas that are being built in Vegas and around the world as centerpieces of incredible destinations. ...There’s a reason why Vegas is Vegas. And it’s not just gambling; there’s gambling in a lot of places. It’s the fact there’s resorts for families, for bachelorette and bachelor parties, for conventions," Cuban said.

"If you create a new arena, whether it’s for us, for us and the Stars or whatever it may be, and you make that a centerpiece? How cool would that be?"

Cool indeed, Mr. Cuban.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks? Click Here .

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Masters Announcement

It was announced on Tuesday that Augusta National Golf Club will invite golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria to the 2023 tournament. That means 16 players from LIV Golf are on track to be part of the field. "Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we...
AUGUSTA, GA
Distractify

A Look at Brittney Griner's Impressive Tattoo Collection

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is finally getting her life back after being detained in Russia for nearly 10 months on drug charges. The seven-time WNBA All-Star was released on Dec. 8 and has since been happily reunited with her wife Cherelle. Article continues below advertisement. Now she can return...
TEXAS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy