PBS NewsHour

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
WFLA

Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
PBS NewsHour

The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
PBS NewsHour

Jan. 6 committee alleges funds raised by Trump to overturn 2020 election used to sway witness testimonies

Former President Donald Trump used his efforts to overturn the 2020 election to raise “hundreds of millions of dollars” from online donors, some of which was used to hire lawyers or offer employment to witnesses coming before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said Monday.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Zelenskyy and Biden hold joint news conference at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
Minnesota Reformer

Zelenskyy pledges a fight for ‘common victory’ against Russian tyranny in visit to U.S.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that Ukraine will “never stand alone” as he welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an historic U.S. visit — a rare departure from Zelenskyy’s months-long fight to defend his country from deadly Russian shelling and targeting of civilian infrastructure. The wartime Ukrainian leader met Biden at the White House, […] The post Zelenskyy pledges a fight for ‘common victory’ against Russian tyranny in visit to U.S. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
