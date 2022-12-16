Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 800-page report set to be released Thursday by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
WATCH LIVE: Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy addresses Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and an address Congress in a bid to shore up support for his country and send a defiant message to its Russian invaders. Zelenskyy said on his...
Read the Jan. 6 committee’s summary of its final report
The House committee investigating Jan. 6 on Monday recommended criminal charges for former President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol insurrection and released the initial summary of its final report. The full report is expected to be released on Wednesday. Read the summary by clicking on the document...
Jan. 6 committee alleges funds raised by Trump to overturn 2020 election used to sway witness testimonies
Former President Donald Trump used his efforts to overturn the 2020 election to raise “hundreds of millions of dollars” from online donors, some of which was used to hire lawyers or offer employment to witnesses coming before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said Monday.
Jan. 6 panel urges ethics review for Kevin McCarthy, GOP lawmakers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and three other GOP lawmakers should face ethics investigations for their refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas, the House Jan. 6 committee said Monday in the culmination of a monthslong standoff over their testimony. The committee had issued subpoenas in May for...
Bill that would have given Maine tribes benefits of future federal law is blocked
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. Native American leaders in Maine blamed independent Sen. Angus King for blocking the...
WATCH: U.S. Capitol Police chief testifies in Senate Rules Committee oversight hearing
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger testified Monday during a Senate Rules Committee oversight hearing as the House Jan. 6 committee recommends the Justice Department brings criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies. Watch the hearing in the player above. It is finishing its investigation of the...
WATCH: Zelenskyy and Biden hold joint news conference at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
Zelenskyy makes direct appeal to GOP critics, arguing no country is safe if Ukraine falters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to GOP critics, arguing that no country would be safe if Ukraine failed to combat Russia's aggression.
Mandatory IRS audit of Trump taxes delayed during presidency, House panel says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Donald Trump on a timely basis during his presidency, a congressional panel found on Tuesday, raising questions about statements by the former president and leading members of his administration who claimed he could not release his tax filings because of the ongoing reviews.
WATCH: White House says an end to Title 42 doesn’t mean an open border
Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Watch the briefing in the player above. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel...
WATCH: At White House, Zelenskyy says his message to Putin is he’s ‘destroying our life’
During a joint press conference from the White House alongside President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is “destroying our life” in Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s secretive trip to Washington is taking place in the midst of a nearly...
Biden condemns rising antisemitism at White House Hanukkah reception
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing. The Democratic president will tell guests at the Monday night event that silence is complicity, according to White House officials, and...
Zelenskyy pledges a fight for ‘common victory’ against Russian tyranny in visit to U.S.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday that Ukraine will “never stand alone” as he welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an historic U.S. visit — a rare departure from Zelenskyy’s months-long fight to defend his country from deadly Russian shelling and targeting of civilian infrastructure. The wartime Ukrainian leader met Biden at the White House, […] The post Zelenskyy pledges a fight for ‘common victory’ against Russian tyranny in visit to U.S. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
