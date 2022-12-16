ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownville, ME

ValleyCentral

Two juveniles arrested after SWAT executes search warrant in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested after Harlingen detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant Tuesday. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Harlingen Police Department, with assistance from Harlingen SWAT, executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Pittman Avenue, a news release from the Harlingen PD stated. Two juvenile males […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Woman Sentenced To 15 Years For Deadly 2020 Crash

A judge has sentenced an Edinburg woman to 15 years in prison for a deadly crash in 2020. Maricela Escobar pleaded guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and other charges before being sentenced Monday. Escobar admitted to drinking and speeding before the September 2020 crash that killed a...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen woman sentenced in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman was sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2019. Ivonne Guajardo, 33, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Dec. 6, according to Cameron County records. Guajardo was facing charges of accident involving death and manslaughter following an […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Two accused of robbery, organized crime, assault and more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint, police said. James Edward Robbins, 27; and Steven Leeroy Garcia, 38, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Additionally, Garcia was charged Dec. 16 with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
BANGOR, ME
KRGV

Officer on paid leave after firing weapon during vehicle-pursuit in Brownsville

A Brownsville police officer is on paid administrative leave after firing his weapon towards a man's direction during a vehicle-pursuit Monday. "At some point during that pursuit, shots were fired," Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said. "His actions caused the officer to react and fear for his safety. That's the only reason why an officer will discharge his firearm."
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials identify inmate who died at Cameron County jail

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died from medical complications Dec. 17 at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. Jose Sergio Valdez, 49, was taken Dec. 16 to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Dec. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Brownsville shooting under investigation, police say

A man was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Brownsville, police said. Police say the man was shot after the suspect attempted to run the victim’s car off the road. Both vehicles stopped at the Stripes store at Alton Gloor Boulevard and Stage-Coach Trail, where the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Cameron County inmate dies after collapsing in prison

An investigation is underway after a 49-year-old inmate at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center died Saturday. Jose Sergio Valdez was hospitalized after collapsing in the prison on Friday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. “Security footage showed Valdez exercising Friday evening, then sitting down and within minutes slumping over...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
