Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect Hiding in Attic in Waterville Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Kidnapping
A 31-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Waterville early Monday morning on multiple charges and warrants including drug trafficking, kidnapping, and illegally possessing firearms. Hiding in an Attic Space. Diego Martinez was taken into custody after police executed a search warrant at a residence at 224 County Road in...
Two juveniles arrested after SWAT executes search warrant in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested after Harlingen detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant Tuesday. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Harlingen Police Department, with assistance from Harlingen SWAT, executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Pittman Avenue, a news release from the Harlingen PD stated. Two juvenile males […]
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
kurv.com
Woman Sentenced To 15 Years For Deadly 2020 Crash
A judge has sentenced an Edinburg woman to 15 years in prison for a deadly crash in 2020. Maricela Escobar pleaded guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and other charges before being sentenced Monday. Escobar admitted to drinking and speeding before the September 2020 crash that killed a...
Harlingen woman sentenced in deadly 2019 hit-and-run
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen woman was sentenced to prison in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2019. Ivonne Guajardo, 33, was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Corrections on Dec. 6, according to Cameron County records. Guajardo was facing charges of accident involving death and manslaughter following an […]
BPD: Two accused of robbery, organized crime, assault and more
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint, police said. James Edward Robbins, 27; and Steven Leeroy Garcia, 38, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Additionally, Garcia was charged Dec. 16 with […]
Woman flashes gun after ‘gorda’ insult in parking spot dispute, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly flashing a gun at people during an argument over a parking spot, according to police. Yolanda Anorga, 40, was taken into custody Dec. 17 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Anorga told officers the other people had parked their […]
Edinburg woman sentenced for drunken driving, killing teen walking her dog
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman has been sentenced to state jail for driving while intoxicated, fatally hitting a teenage girl who was walking her dog. Maricela Sauceda Escobar was ordered to serve 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Monday, according to Hidalgo County records. Records show that Escobar was sentenced to […]
Bangor police searching for bank robbery suspect
BANGOR, Maine — Officers with the Bangor Police Department are searching for a bank robbery suspect. Police responded to the scene of a reported bank robbery at Bangor Savings at 652 Broadway just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from the department said. The suspect is described in...
kurv.com
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office IDs Inmate Who Died At Cameron County Detention Center
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the inmate who died last weekend following a medical emergency at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Jose Sergio Valdez died early Saturday morning after being taken to Valley Regional Medical Center. Investigators say Valdez was exercising...
KRGV
Officer on paid leave after firing weapon during vehicle-pursuit in Brownsville
A Brownsville police officer is on paid administrative leave after firing his weapon towards a man's direction during a vehicle-pursuit Monday. "At some point during that pursuit, shots were fired," Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said. "His actions caused the officer to react and fear for his safety. That's the only reason why an officer will discharge his firearm."
Officials identify inmate who died at Cameron County jail
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died from medical complications Dec. 17 at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. Jose Sergio Valdez, 49, was taken Dec. 16 to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Dec. […]
Man shot after fight outside Stripes store in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was injured after a fight escalated into a shooting Sunday at a gas station in Brownsville, police said. Brownsville police told ValleyCentral, two men and a woman in a truck were chased by a man in a white Nissan and both vehicles stopped at the Stripes at Alton Gloor […]
KRGV
Brownsville shooting under investigation, police say
A man was hospitalized following a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Brownsville, police said. Police say the man was shot after the suspect attempted to run the victim’s car off the road. Both vehicles stopped at the Stripes store at Alton Gloor Boulevard and Stage-Coach Trail, where the...
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Cameron County inmate dies after collapsing in prison
An investigation is underway after a 49-year-old inmate at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center died Saturday. Jose Sergio Valdez was hospitalized after collapsing in the prison on Friday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. “Security footage showed Valdez exercising Friday evening, then sitting down and within minutes slumping over...
Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
One dead after driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into dry canal
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas of Department of Public Safety have confirmed one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Los Fresnos. Los Fresnos resident Alfredo Escalante, 68, was driving southbound on FM 1575 and failed to maintain a single lane, according to DPS. At about 10:24 a.m., […]
Man arrested after squeezing pregnant woman’s stomach, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman by squeezing her stomach, police said. Horacio Cerda, 22, was arrested Friday at the 500 block of North Iowa on charges of assault on a pregnant person and interfering with an emergency call, according to the Brownsville Police Department. […]
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2