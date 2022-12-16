Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOY
#TakeMeHome23: National Signing Day Live Tracker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2023 class is taking shape on Wednesday as the Mountaineers await the National Letters of Intent from 20 signees. Ahead of Wednesday, 247 Sports ranks the Mountaineer signing class at No. 35 in the country, which would slot them in as the second highest-ranked group since Neal Brown took over in 2019. Be sure to check back on this tracker, as we will update it throughout the day.
WBOY
West Virginia Uses Big Fourth Quarter to Blast Miami (Ohio)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its ninth victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, after defeating Miami (Ohio), 82-51, in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach. Despite a constant barrage...
WBOY
West Virginia blasts past Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 681 fans, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed eight wins by fall on its way to a 48-6 victory over Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum on Monday night. “It was nice to see the guys get on a roll,” fifth-year coach...
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
WBOY
University’s Noah Braham signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham won’t need to travel too far to get to college, as the Morgantown native is set to join West Virginia after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Braham is WVU’s fifth signing in its 2023 class and the first from the...
WBOY
Hammond announces signing of Duncan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are really happy Max has...
WBOY
Wren Baker pens letter to Mountaineer Nation
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, is the first on-campus day of Wren Baker’s tenure as West Virginia University’s Vice President and director of athletics. Baker was hired by WVU on Nov. 30, and began his duties in Morgantown on Monday. Baker, the 13th AD in WVU history, penned a...
WBOY
WVU women’s basketball heads to West Palm Beach Invitational
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball is set to conclude its nonconference schedule this week, as it travels to West Palm Beach, Florida, from Dec. 20-21, for a pair of contests against Georgia and Miami (Ohio) in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
WBOY
Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
WBOY
Wide receiver Traylon Ray signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia receiving corps gets a boost with the reception of Traylon Ray’s National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Ray, a four-star prospect on ESPN and the 247Sports Composite, will join the Mountaineers from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is the 16th signing in WVU’s 2023 class.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WBOY
Rodney Gallagher calls signing with WVU a “dream come true”
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — West Virginia’s highest-rated recruit of the 2023 signing class put pen to paper at Laurel Highlands High School Wednesday afternoon. Rodney Gallagher III, a four-star wide receiver in Pennsylvania, officially signed with the program that he grew up watching. He verbally committed to WVU in May, and then ended all speculation he was headed elsewhere ten days ago by simply saying, “I’m staying a Mountaineer” on social media.
WDTV
Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi
FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
WBOY
Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
Upshur County roadway closed after log truck rollover
West Virginia Route 20 in Upshur County has been closed due to a single-vehicle accident.
WDTV
Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
WBOY
Huggins, WVU see areas to work on before Big 12 play begins
WVU (9-2) has played well to start this season, with its two hiccups coming against now-No. 1 Purdue and an Xavier team that, like the Mountaineers, is just outside of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Offensively, Bob Huggins’ team is shooting at nearly a 50 percent success rate, is...
West Virginia church fills over 100 cars with hams: “They would go hungry” on Christmas
BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over 100 families just picked up their Christmas hams, and an abundance more, at the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church. Some of the food is donated by Mountaineer Foodbank, and much of the rest is gathered by churchgoers. Since 1992, this congregation has made it their mission to feed the hungry, […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County to be Site of WVU Medicine's New $50 Million, 350,000 SF Medical Distribution Center
According to MetroNews, if all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor will have a staff of 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center valued at $50 million in Morgantown by February 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site at...
Comments / 0