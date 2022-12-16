ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WBOY

#TakeMeHome23: National Signing Day Live Tracker

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2023 class is taking shape on Wednesday as the Mountaineers await the National Letters of Intent from 20 signees. Ahead of Wednesday, 247 Sports ranks the Mountaineer signing class at No. 35 in the country, which would slot them in as the second highest-ranked group since Neal Brown took over in 2019. Be sure to check back on this tracker, as we will update it throughout the day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia Uses Big Fourth Quarter to Blast Miami (Ohio)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its ninth victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon, after defeating Miami (Ohio), 82-51, in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach. Despite a constant barrage...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia blasts past Fairmont State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 681 fans, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed eight wins by fall on its way to a 48-6 victory over Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum on Monday night. “It was nice to see the guys get on a roll,” fifth-year coach...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

University’s Noah Braham signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham won’t need to travel too far to get to college, as the Morgantown native is set to join West Virginia after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Braham is WVU’s fifth signing in its 2023 class and the first from the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Hammond announces signing of Duncan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are really happy Max has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Wren Baker pens letter to Mountaineer Nation

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, is the first on-campus day of Wren Baker’s tenure as West Virginia University’s Vice President and director of athletics. Baker was hired by WVU on Nov. 30, and began his duties in Morgantown on Monday. Baker, the 13th AD in WVU history, penned a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU women’s basketball heads to West Palm Beach Invitational

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball is set to conclude its nonconference schedule this week, as it travels to West Palm Beach, Florida, from Dec. 20-21, for a pair of contests against Georgia and Miami (Ohio) in the 2022 West Palm Beach Invitational.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Wide receiver Traylon Ray signs with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia receiving corps gets a boost with the reception of Traylon Ray’s National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Ray, a four-star prospect on ESPN and the 247Sports Composite, will join the Mountaineers from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is the 16th signing in WVU’s 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Rodney Gallagher calls signing with WVU a “dream come true”

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — West Virginia’s highest-rated recruit of the 2023 signing class put pen to paper at Laurel Highlands High School Wednesday afternoon. Rodney Gallagher III, a four-star wide receiver in Pennsylvania, officially signed with the program that he grew up watching. He verbally committed to WVU in May, and then ended all speculation he was headed elsewhere ten days ago by simply saying, “I’m staying a Mountaineer” on social media.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Deputy dies at Ruby Memorial after crash involving semi

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDTV) - A deputy with the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown early Wednesday after a crash in Frostburg, Maryland Tuesday evening. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to a crash westbound on I-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg...
FROSTBURG, MD
WBOY

Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Winter system to bring snow & extreme cold

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The next few days will be calm and seasonable, but an impactful system will significantly drop temperatures for Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for details on what we know so far, and what’s still uncertain.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY

Huggins, WVU see areas to work on before Big 12 play begins

WVU (9-2) has played well to start this season, with its two hiccups coming against now-No. 1 Purdue and an Xavier team that, like the Mountaineers, is just outside of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Offensively, Bob Huggins’ team is shooting at nearly a 50 percent success rate, is...
MORGANTOWN, WV

