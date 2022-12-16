ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

News Maker Charly Franks on Concern Hotline expansion

Where the holidays are a joyful time for some others suffer from depression and stress. We spoke with the Program Coordinator for Concern Hotline Charly Franks about ways to relieve that depression and stress should it become to severe in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Meghan Bowers on great prices and Polar Plunge

The Humane Society of Front Royal Warren County is offering retro prices on adoptions and getting ready for the annual polar plunge. We spoke to the shelter’s Executive Director Meghan Bowers about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We...
theriver953.com

ICACTF: 18 individuals face over 40 charges and over 100 years

The Northern Virginia Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) announced by email that 18 individuals from across the east are facing over 40 felony charges and 128 years of active incarceration. Arrest have been made from New Hampshire to Virginia over the last 8 months. The charges...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

VSP take over investigation of a major Rt. 66 accident

With the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Virginia State Police (VSP) have taken over the investigation of a major accident in Warren County Dec. 20. According to the WCSO report the accident occurred on Route 66 Eastbound at mile marker 3 and involved a tractor trailer.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

BRNGTF wrap up another drug investigation

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) confirmed by email they have wrapped up another investigation with the arrest of two adults in Culpeper County. On December 15 26-year-old Trevon D. Rector of Woodbridge and 19-year-old Dreanna L. Thomas with no fixed address were arrested. After the execution...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Fire and Rescue offers pet protection information

The Winchester City Fire and Rescue Department (WCFRD) offers information to help protect your pets. Residents are reminded to include pets in their family emergency plan and practice taking them with you. After a recent call involving pets, Chief DeHaven recommends that family members discuss who would be responsible for...
WINCHESTER, VA
wfmd.com

House Damaged By Fire In Allegany County

The cause remains under investigation. House Fire, McCoole, Md., Allegany County (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McCoole, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Allegany County Sunday night. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says shortly before 10:00 PM, fire fighters were dispatched...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

SNP issues a warning for winter hikers

The Skyline Drive Shenandoah National Park (SNP) remains closed from Front Royal to Waynesboro due to the past storm and icy conditions. The SNP has issued a warning and reminder that winter hikers should use extreme caution while exploring the park. There have already been 3 rescues in this early...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Metro News

One dead in officer involved shooting in Berkeley County

BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — A man was killed in an officer involved shooting early Monday morning in Berkeley County. According to state police, troopers and Berkeley County deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute involving a firearm near Bunker Hill at 1:29 a.m. “Upon making contact with the armed...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia State Police used lethal force in early morning call

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — December 19, at approximately 1:29 am, members of law enforcement including the West Virginia State Police, responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. The incident was located near Bunker Hill, WV. Upon making contact with the armed suspect, law enforcement was...
BUNKER HILL, WV
WTRF

3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
WDTV

WVSP uses lethal force in early morning incident

BUNKER HILL, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of law enforcement, including West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm early Monday morning, according to a release from state police. Authorities were dispatched to the incident in Bunker Hill around 1:30 a.m., troopers said.
BUNKER HILL, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy