theriver953.com
News Maker Charly Franks on Concern Hotline expansion
Where the holidays are a joyful time for some others suffer from depression and stress. We spoke with the Program Coordinator for Concern Hotline Charly Franks about ways to relieve that depression and stress should it become to severe in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you...
theriver953.com
News Maker Meghan Bowers on great prices and Polar Plunge
The Humane Society of Front Royal Warren County is offering retro prices on adoptions and getting ready for the annual polar plunge. We spoke to the shelter’s Executive Director Meghan Bowers about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We...
theriver953.com
ICACTF: 18 individuals face over 40 charges and over 100 years
The Northern Virginia Washington DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) announced by email that 18 individuals from across the east are facing over 40 felony charges and 128 years of active incarceration. Arrest have been made from New Hampshire to Virginia over the last 8 months. The charges...
theriver953.com
VSP take over investigation of a major Rt. 66 accident
With the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Virginia State Police (VSP) have taken over the investigation of a major accident in Warren County Dec. 20. According to the WCSO report the accident occurred on Route 66 Eastbound at mile marker 3 and involved a tractor trailer.
Loose Llama Ends Drama After Being Reunited With Owners In Virginia (VIDEO)
A loose llama who took police on a curious chase through Fairfax County has reportedly been reunited with its family in Virginia.The Fairfax County Animal Shelter made a social media post on Tuesday, Dec. 20 as they hoped to reunite a dark-colored llama who was spotted running on the Fairfax County…
theriver953.com
BRNGTF wrap up another drug investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) confirmed by email they have wrapped up another investigation with the arrest of two adults in Culpeper County. On December 15 26-year-old Trevon D. Rector of Woodbridge and 19-year-old Dreanna L. Thomas with no fixed address were arrested. After the execution...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
theriver953.com
Winchester Fire and Rescue offers pet protection information
The Winchester City Fire and Rescue Department (WCFRD) offers information to help protect your pets. Residents are reminded to include pets in their family emergency plan and practice taking them with you. After a recent call involving pets, Chief DeHaven recommends that family members discuss who would be responsible for...
wfmd.com
House Damaged By Fire In Allegany County
The cause remains under investigation. House Fire, McCoole, Md., Allegany County (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) McCoole, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Allegany County Sunday night. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says shortly before 10:00 PM, fire fighters were dispatched...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
West Virginia school employee charged with assault and battery of a disabled child
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from Superintendent Ronald Stephens of Berkeley County Schools, a staff member at Opequon Elementary School has been charged with assault and battery of a disabled child. “It is important to me that our community understands that in some situations involving...
Regional Home Decoration Chain is Permanently Closing 1 Location in Virginia
Photo byBy Dwight Burdette at English Wikipedia, CC BY 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
theriver953.com
SNP issues a warning for winter hikers
The Skyline Drive Shenandoah National Park (SNP) remains closed from Front Royal to Waynesboro due to the past storm and icy conditions. The SNP has issued a warning and reminder that winter hikers should use extreme caution while exploring the park. There have already been 3 rescues in this early...
Metro News
One dead in officer involved shooting in Berkeley County
BUNKER HILL, W.Va. — A man was killed in an officer involved shooting early Monday morning in Berkeley County. According to state police, troopers and Berkeley County deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute involving a firearm near Bunker Hill at 1:29 a.m. “Upon making contact with the armed...
WTRF
Garrett County Sheriff's deputy killed in three-car crash in Frostburg
The impact pushed McElroy's unmarked police Ford Explorer into the next lane, where it was struck by an oncoming Ford F350 truck.
Metro News
Hampshire County still has thousands of power outages following last week’s ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Power is still out for thousands of customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following Thursday’s ice storm. Potomac Edison listed more than 3,600 customers statewide still without service as of Sunday morning. The most outages were in Hampshire County with more than 2,400. A...
WTRF
3rd runner up in Miss American pageant is Miss West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An exuberant West Virginia crowd was cheering Berkeley County native and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch, December 15, as she was awarded third runner up in the Miss America pageant, reports WVRC. Lynch is a recent graduate of WVU with a Masters in Science. Her...
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
WDTV
