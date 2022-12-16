ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

AMBER ALERT: One-year-old missing from Fayetteville found

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old out of Fayetteville. One-year-old Roberto Godinez III has blonde hair and green eyes. He stands 1’05”, and weighs 36 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt. The TBI...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase

ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. This change will affect customers in...
GEORGIA STATE

