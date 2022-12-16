Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
WTVCFOX
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga woman's identity "bought," used for 2 years before police make arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman "bought" the identity of another Chattanooga woman and used it for over two years before police arrested her, an arrest report says. Now, the victim of the identity theft is speaking out. Jessica Andino-Banegas has been arrested for the criminal impersonation of Megan White.
WTVCFOX
AMBER ALERT: One-year-old missing from Fayetteville found
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old out of Fayetteville. One-year-old Roberto Godinez III has blonde hair and green eyes. He stands 1’05”, and weighs 36 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt. The TBI...
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
WTVCFOX
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga-area coach charged: Police in Rossville expect more victims to come forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A coach who works in the Chattanooga area is facing charges under allegations that he inappropriately touched underage players, Rossville police report. And police say they expect reports to continue flooding in. "You have people that just they prey on kids, you know, and those I...
WTVCFOX
Free event to curb youth violence at Urban Air gets shut down Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — During a free event to curb youth violence, Urban Air Adventure Park was shut down Wednesday after workers tell us a fight broke out. However, parents and kids at the event tell us they didn't see a fight. One witness says there was just a small...
WTVCFOX
Lesson in devotion: East Ridge Elementary custodian goes above & beyond the call of duty
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Zaida Menendez teaches an important lesson at East Ridge Elementary. Her knowledge can't be found on a chalkboard. It's her textbook definition of dedication and devotion to her school that sets the example. "She goes above and far beyond the call of duty," said Jennifer...
WTVCFOX
Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
WTVCFOX
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years after tweaking an agreement between the company and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted. This change will affect customers in...
Comments / 0