Fairfax, IA

Traveling Reminders for Iowans For The Next Three Days

Mother nature sure does want to remind us that today (December 21) is the first official day of winter and winter is going to hit Iowa like a ton of bricks beginning tonight. If you live under a rock and haven't heard that the weather throughout Iowa from tonight-Friday is going to be blizzard conditions, you can catch up on that by reading our updated story.
What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]

According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022

Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
Light pillars seen across eastern Iowa Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa got a light show on Saturday night in the form of light pillars! A rare phenomena for our area. Light pillars form when light is reflected through ice crystals. Saturday night this was occurring due to snow being blown around in the sky.
Winter storm: Most of central Iowa will move to a blizzard warning Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Awinter storm warning is in effect for central Iowa through Saturday. The powerful storm will impact the state beginning Wednesday afternoon with the primary threats winding down Saturday. A blizzard warning is in effect Thursday through Saturday for most of central Iowa north of Interstate...
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle

This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses. The report covers the week of December 4-10, 2022. A total of 13 flu deaths have now been reported […]
Classic Iowa Movie Gets Name Dropped On Popular TV Show

These little nods to movies filmed in the Hawkeye State are so fun to catch!. This is especially such a great treat when you are incredibly behind on some of your favorite shows over the past few months. I was catching up on one of my favorite comfort shows 'Bob's Burgers' over the weekend.
National Signing Day: The 2023 UNI Panther Signees

December 21 is the start of the early signing period for high school, JUCO, and transfer portal football players around the country. As of Wednesday, the Northern Iowa football roster is going to look quite a bit different. Behind the recruiting of Coach Mark Farley and company, UNI will add...
An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023

I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa

