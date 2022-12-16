Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Traveling Reminders for Iowans For The Next Three Days
Mother nature sure does want to remind us that today (December 21) is the first official day of winter and winter is going to hit Iowa like a ton of bricks beginning tonight. If you live under a rock and haven't heard that the weather throughout Iowa from tonight-Friday is going to be blizzard conditions, you can catch up on that by reading our updated story.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
What Spirits Did Iowans Drink the Most in 2022? [LIST]
According to a new article from KCRG, Iowans drank a LOT in 2022! A new report from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says that there was a 3.75% increase in liquor sales this year, totaling around $431 million. If you're wondering what liquors Iowans were enjoying the most this year,...
Arctic Blast Might Leave Iowans w/ Coldest Christmas Of the Century
This holiday season may see many Iowans experience the coldest Christmas in recorded history. We've been reporting about the blizzard that is expected to hit the Midwest at the tail end of this week, just in time for holiday travel...perfect, right?. As previously reported, eastern Iowa is expected to get...
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022
Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
cbs2iowa.com
Light pillars seen across eastern Iowa Saturday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa got a light show on Saturday night in the form of light pillars! A rare phenomena for our area. Light pillars form when light is reflected through ice crystals. Saturday night this was occurring due to snow being blown around in the sky.
KCCI.com
Winter storm: Most of central Iowa will move to a blizzard warning Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Awinter storm warning is in effect for central Iowa through Saturday. The powerful storm will impact the state beginning Wednesday afternoon with the primary threats winding down Saturday. A blizzard warning is in effect Thursday through Saturday for most of central Iowa north of Interstate...
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle
This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
Winter Storm To Eye Iowa with Accumulating Snow and Blizzard Risk Wednesday Through Friday
A strong pacific storm system will tap into gulf moisture to deliver accumulating snow and strong wind gusts. This will have major impacts across Iowa, so read on for the full details...
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
Gov. Reynolds Among Governors Calling To End Federal Public Health Emergency
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joins other governors in urging President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency. Twenty-five governors sent a letter to the president yesterday, saying the emergency phase of the pandemic is over. They’re asking Biden to let the PHE expire in April, giving states time to make preparations.
Iowa reports more flu deaths, schools see spike in illnesses
DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report shows the number of Iowans who died from the flu this season doubled in the last week and schools saw a spike in reported illnesses. The report covers the week of December 4-10, 2022. A total of 13 flu deaths have now been reported […]
Classic Iowa Movie Gets Name Dropped On Popular TV Show
These little nods to movies filmed in the Hawkeye State are so fun to catch!. This is especially such a great treat when you are incredibly behind on some of your favorite shows over the past few months. I was catching up on one of my favorite comfort shows 'Bob's Burgers' over the weekend.
The latest closings and snow emergencies
With snow, wind and cold descending on Minnesota, there are some early closings and snow emergencies. Here is the latest list from Wednesday afternoon.
National Signing Day: The 2023 UNI Panther Signees
December 21 is the start of the early signing period for high school, JUCO, and transfer portal football players around the country. As of Wednesday, the Northern Iowa football roster is going to look quite a bit different. Behind the recruiting of Coach Mark Farley and company, UNI will add...
UPDATE: Report Says Iowa Five-Star Has Decommitted from Hawkeyes
As of Monday afternoon, David Eickholt from 247Sports shared on KXNO that five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk is no longer committed to playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. This is what the regular guest on Cornstalks and Sports Talk said:. "I can tell you for a 100% fact...
An Open Letter To Iowans About Using Vacation Days in 2023
I hope you're having a wonderful month of December. This is normally one of my favorite months of the year. I have a birthday in December, we get to enjoy Christmas, and then ring in the new year. I do have one request for every single Iowan, in 2023. Use every vacation day and personal day your workplace gives you.
