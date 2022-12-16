ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A man wanted for capital murder in Decatur turned himself into police Friday after a five-day search, according to his attorney.

Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, of Huntsville had an active capital murder warrant in connection to a shooting on Nov. 27 at the Wheeler Estate Apartments on McEntire Lane SW in Decatur.

Demarcus Travis (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Travis is accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old Quinton Lamon Owens and 29-year-old Codey Ray Schepp.

Attorney John Mays said Travis surrendered himself on Friday with no incident.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Travis turned himself in and that the Decatur Police Department has been notified. Officials say he is being he held without bond.

Decatur Police were asking for the public’s help locating Travis this week, saying he was ‘armed and dangerous’.

