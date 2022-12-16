Yet another scam has come to light for the Florence Community. Florence Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betting Hannigan says that a docu-sign email has been going around that is purportedly from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. Hannigan says that several people have said they have received the notification and that even she found a copy in her spam email. The spam letter does not have a chamber return address and asks you not to share the email or the access code provided. Hannigan says do not open the email. It is fraudulent. During the holiday season many attempts are made to steal money and groups are becoming more and more sophisticated in their approach. The latest scam comes on the heels of an OPB announcement of fraudulent calls and texts. Scammers are using local entities to seem more valid. If you feel that something that you have received may be an attempt at a scam, contact authorities and do not respond. It is always a good idea to contact the business or financial institution directly when you have questions about a call, email or text.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO