Travel Industry Urging Iowa Lawmakers To Continue ‘Historic’ Funding Of Tourism
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa’s tourism industry is urging the governor and state legislature to maintain state spending on programs that promote Iowa as a place to visit or live. Chelsea Lerud is the executive director of Iowa Travel Industry Partners or I-TIP. Tourism-related spending by the state...
Secretary Naig names Grant Menke as deputy secretary of agriculture
IARN — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that Julie Kenney will leave the Department for a new opportunity shortly after the new year, after nearly five years of exceptional leadership in the role. “Julie is a passionate advocate for Iowa agriculture, and she has been an...
Area Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants
Northwest Iowa — Two organizations in our area and two not too far away have each received $10,000 Iowa Tourism Grants. The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings, and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match.
ICA hosts annual Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit
IARN — A cold Thursday night last week didn’t stop Iowa’s cattle industry leaders from gathering in Altoona for the Iowa Cattle Industry Leadership Summit. The event serves as a forum for industry leaders to gather and discuss a variety of topics, from government policy to animal health. Iowa Cattlemen’s Association CEO Matt Deppe said he’s always glad to see their grassroots membership get engaged in all of those topics.
Stress Relief Tips For Iowans Who Are Working Straight Through The Holidays
Statewide Iowa — While many Iowans have a big stretch of time off during the holidays, all sorts of people will be working every single day, whether it’s firefighters and police officers, hospital staffers, retail and restaurant workers, or journalists. Stress levels can be particularly high now for...
Group Hopes Land Acquisition Will Improve Spirit Lake Water Quality
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The acquisition of land in Minnesota could help boost the water quality in northwest Iowa’s Spirit Lake. The Spirit Lake Protective Association’s, John Smeltzer, says he’s been worried for a decade about the amount of sediment being pumped from the cropland north of the lake and that’s why they’ve partnered with a Minnesota conservation organization to buy the 195 acres to restore it to wetland and prairie.
Snow, Extreme Cold, Wind To Team Up Wednesday Through Christmas Eve
Sheldon, Iowa — If Santa and his elves or others from the North Pole are doing a dry run through our area in the next few days, they should feel right at home with the arctic weather we are about to receive. According to the National Weather Service, cold...
