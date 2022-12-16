ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Tolono's Giving Place helps 10 families

TOLONO -- Located at 113 North Bourne in Tolono, The Giving Place is seeking donations of canned fruit, canned beans, canned tomato products, canned spaghetti sauce, canned vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, mac & cheese and pasta meals to serve families in the Unit 7 school district. The Christian ministry food pantry is open one day a week on Wednesdays from 4:00 – 6:00.
TOLONO, IL
