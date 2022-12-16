Read full article on original website
URBANA - Atkins Tennis Center is offering reduce rates on indoor court time now through January 15, 2023. Area players can keep those extra holiday pounds off without putting a huge dent in their wallet. Normally $30/hour for indoor court time, the tennis facility has a holiday rate of just $20 per court.
SAVOY -- December and January bring bountiful holiday meals. While it’s tempting to chow down, experts are cautioning about how overindulgence can make you feel mentally and physically crummy in the moment, plus open the door to long-term unhealthy eating habits. Have the right mindset. Andrew Zasada, MD, an...
TOLONO -- Located at 113 North Bourne in Tolono, The Giving Place is seeking donations of canned fruit, canned beans, canned tomato products, canned spaghetti sauce, canned vegetables, peanut butter, jelly, mac & cheese and pasta meals to serve families in the Unit 7 school district. The Christian ministry food pantry is open one day a week on Wednesdays from 4:00 – 6:00.
