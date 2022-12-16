The Rockets are more inclined to deal Eric Gordon than at any point over the past two seasons, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. The Rockets have had preliminary talks regarding Gordon with numerous teams. The Rockets have more interest in acquiring a young player or a future first-round pick for Gordon than a late first in next year’s draft, according to Iko, since they already two first-rounders in the next draft — their own and Milwaukee’s pick.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO