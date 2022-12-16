ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Hoops Rumors

Report: Rockets seeking young player, future first in potential Eric Gordon trade

The Rockets are more inclined to deal Eric Gordon than at any point over the past two seasons, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. The Rockets have had preliminary talks regarding Gordon with numerous teams. The Rockets have more interest in acquiring a young player or a future first-round pick for Gordon than a late first in next year’s draft, according to Iko, since they already two first-rounders in the next draft — their own and Milwaukee’s pick.
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

Report: Purchase of Suns being finalized

Mat Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender, is finalizing a deal to buy the Suns, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ishbia will pay about $4 billion, according to Wojnarowski, which would be a record price for an NBA team. The WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury will also be part of the deal, Woj adds.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: OT Target Score, G League, Korkmaz, Bitadze

The NBA G League has been experimenting this fall with its overtime period by using a variation of the “Elam Ending,” as Kevin Pelton writes for ESPN. Instead of following up regulation with a two-minute overtime period, G League teams have played to a target score — the first team to score seven points in overtime wins the game.
Hoops Rumors

Chuma Okeke out at least one month following knee procedure

The Magic will be without forward Chuma Okeke for at least the next month, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reports that Okeke underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Wojnarowski specifies that the procedure was a chondroplasty, which is designed to “repair and reshape damaged cartilage in...
ORLANDO, FL
Hoops Rumors

Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki among newly eligible Hall Of Fame candidates

Several former NBA stars are first-time nominees on the list of eligible players released Wednesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Headlining the list are Dwyane Wade, who won three NBA titles with the Heat, along with three international players, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
Hoops Rumors

Watch: Adam Schefter had comically bad 'Lambeau Leap'

Adam Schefter will not be trying out for the NBA combine any time soon. The ESPN reporter Schefter went viral for his hilariously awful “Lambeau Leap” attempt before Monday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. Co-host Robert Griffin III, the ex-NFL quarterback, went first and got pretty good lift, bad knees and all. But when it came time for Schefter’s turn, he got a significant running start, yet still only managed a vertical leap of … maybe a phonebook-and-a-half. Take a look.
GREEN BAY, WI
Hoops Rumors

Report: Extension for Kings GM Monte McNair being discussed

There’s “fresh buzz” around the league that talks regarding an extension for Kings GM Monte McNair have advanced, Marc Stein reports in a Substack post. There’s a growing expectation among NBA circles that McNair will sign an extension as soon as next month. Entering the final...
Hoops Rumors

Hawks make major change to front office

General manager Landry Fields will take Schlenk’s place as the executive who oversees and runs Atlanta’s basketball operations, Wojnarowski adds. It’s unclear whether the move was instigated by the Hawks or whether it stems from a desire on Schlenk’s part to take a step back. Either way, he has multiple years left on his contract and will remain in the organization working alongside team owner Tony Ressler for the foreseeable future, sources tell Wojnarowski.
ATLANTA, GA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks lose 2025 second-round pick for Jalen Brunson signing timeline

The Knicks will lose their second-round pick in the 2025 draft as a penalty for violating NBA rules governing free agency, the league announced Wednesday (via Twitter). “This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted,” the NBA said in its statement, adding that the team “fully cooperated” with the investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

