Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Pascal Siakam scores 52 as Raptors end Knicks' 8-game win streak
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points and the Raptors snapped the Knicks' NBA-leading eight-game winning streak Wednesday night.
Report: Rockets seeking young player, future first in potential Eric Gordon trade
The Rockets are more inclined to deal Eric Gordon than at any point over the past two seasons, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. The Rockets have had preliminary talks regarding Gordon with numerous teams. The Rockets have more interest in acquiring a young player or a future first-round pick for Gordon than a late first in next year’s draft, according to Iko, since they already two first-rounders in the next draft — their own and Milwaukee’s pick.
Report: Anthony Davis trade decreases chances Lakers gamble on trade
The foot injury that Anthony Davis suffered last week has decreased the chances that the Lakers will gamble on a major trade, multiple sources tell Jovan Buha of The Athletic. He adds that the only exception would be if the team can acquire a young star that it believes can succeed alongside Davis over the next few years.
Report: Purchase of Suns being finalized
Mat Ishbia, a billionaire mortgage lender, is finalizing a deal to buy the Suns, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ishbia will pay about $4 billion, according to Wojnarowski, which would be a record price for an NBA team. The WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury will also be part of the deal, Woj adds.
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (knee) out indefinitely
Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr., considered the top NBA prospect in college hoops, is out indefinitely for "right knee management," per the school.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
And-Ones: OT Target Score, G League, Korkmaz, Bitadze
The NBA G League has been experimenting this fall with its overtime period by using a variation of the “Elam Ending,” as Kevin Pelton writes for ESPN. Instead of following up regulation with a two-minute overtime period, G League teams have played to a target score — the first team to score seven points in overtime wins the game.
Chuma Okeke out at least one month following knee procedure
The Magic will be without forward Chuma Okeke for at least the next month, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reports that Okeke underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee. Wojnarowski specifies that the procedure was a chondroplasty, which is designed to “repair and reshape damaged cartilage in...
Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki among newly eligible Hall Of Fame candidates
Several former NBA stars are first-time nominees on the list of eligible players released Wednesday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Headlining the list are Dwyane Wade, who won three NBA titles with the Heat, along with three international players, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
Watch: Adam Schefter had comically bad 'Lambeau Leap'
Adam Schefter will not be trying out for the NBA combine any time soon. The ESPN reporter Schefter went viral for his hilariously awful “Lambeau Leap” attempt before Monday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. Co-host Robert Griffin III, the ex-NFL quarterback, went first and got pretty good lift, bad knees and all. But when it came time for Schefter’s turn, he got a significant running start, yet still only managed a vertical leap of … maybe a phonebook-and-a-half. Take a look.
Report: Extension for Kings GM Monte McNair being discussed
There’s “fresh buzz” around the league that talks regarding an extension for Kings GM Monte McNair have advanced, Marc Stein reports in a Substack post. There’s a growing expectation among NBA circles that McNair will sign an extension as soon as next month. Entering the final...
Hawks make major change to front office
General manager Landry Fields will take Schlenk’s place as the executive who oversees and runs Atlanta’s basketball operations, Wojnarowski adds. It’s unclear whether the move was instigated by the Hawks or whether it stems from a desire on Schlenk’s part to take a step back. Either way, he has multiple years left on his contract and will remain in the organization working alongside team owner Tony Ressler for the foreseeable future, sources tell Wojnarowski.
Knicks lose 2025 second-round pick for Jalen Brunson signing timeline
The Knicks will lose their second-round pick in the 2025 draft as a penalty for violating NBA rules governing free agency, the league announced Wednesday (via Twitter). “This outcome reflected a finding, following an investigation, that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted,” the NBA said in its statement, adding that the team “fully cooperated” with the investigation.
