Oil Dips Back, Gold Shines, While Defence Is Big Winner On Indices This Year
Brent crude price hovers around $80 amid supply concerns but gains held back over global growth worries. Gold sparkles as dollar declines, with prices hovering around six-month highs, helping mining stocks. Covid infection rates lead to fresh sell offs for Chinese stocks. Ukraine’s Zelensky in Washington amid expectations of further...
The Long-Term Interest Rates Are Rising Globally
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The big news is long-term interest rates are now rising around the globe. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is 3.69% today. The German 10-year yield is 2.29%, the Italian 10-year yield is 4.47%, Spain’s 10-year yield is 3.4% and Britain’s 10-yield is 3.62%. But the real surprise is Japan. Japan’s 10-year bond yield is now 0.42%, up from 0.26% yesterday.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Banker bonuses go from boom to bust in jarring reversal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bankers in New York and London are bracing for year-end bonuses that recruiters estimate are 30% to 50% lower, while some may receive none at all as dealmaking sputters and economic gloom sets takes hold.
A Defensive Manager’s Year In Perspective
As we’re closer than ever to 2023, Jon Gumpel, Investment Manager and Director at Aubrey Capital Management, share his insights via the year in perspective article below. Earlier this year, Jon launched a defensive strategy at Aubrey, known as the SVS Aubrey Citadel Fund. 2022 Year In Perspective. Well,...
Toshiba's preferred bidder to seal $10.6 billion loan deal this week -Yomiuri
TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp (6502.T), is set to sign a loan agreement of about 1.4 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) with lenders this week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
These Are The 10 Biggest Centralized Exchange (CEX) Cryptocurrencies
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges or CEXs are online platforms with the primary function of allowing traders to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Anyone with an internet connection can use a CEX to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Coins or tokens that are native to these platforms or facilitate their functioning are CEX tokens....
The Challenge Of Not Working With An Exit Planning Advisor
When planning to exit your business, having the proper team in place is paramount to your success. CEPA and Founding Partner of REAG, Scott Mashuda shares what he and his buy-side client experienced when trying to close on a deal with an owner who was ill-prepared to exit their business.
Asian shares advance, Hong Kong up 2.8%, after Wall St rally
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street as investors welcomed a report showing U.S. consumer confidence is holding up despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation by raising interest rates. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.8% and...
Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve
Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
Indaba Capital Discloses 8.8% ON24 Stake And Plans To Discuss Ways To Improve Share Price With The Board
Discusses the activists plans it intends to discuss with management and provides some analysis on the company. Fintel reports that today, activist hedge fund Indaba Capital Management, L.P. filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,240,256 shares in online virtual events platform, ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF). This represents an 8.8% stake in the company and makes Indaba the second largest shareholder on the register after Lynrock Lake LP.
Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
RV stocks like Winnebago and Thor Industries have already priced in the downturn. LCI Industries also offers deep value and a market-beating yield. Camping World is the best value and yield in the RV industry. The RV industry may not seem like the best choice for inflation-weary investors. Still, the...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells U.S. Congress aid is 'not charity', urges more support
WASHINGTON/KYIV, Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and "not charity" as he invoked American battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance for his country's war effort.
Should Investors Count On A Santa Claus Rally?
Industry research has empirically proven different types of calendar anomalies. Most scholars have a difficult time rationalizing these phenomena, and many even dismiss them. In this series, we look to elaborate on these anomalies in the equity market and extend them into the options market. We discussed the Day-of-the-Week effect...
Layoffs At Autonomous Driving Systems Provider Tusimple Compound Troubles
TSP stock popped higher on Monday but long-term woes drag on sentiment. Amid another weak day in the U.S. equities sector on Monday, autonomous truck-driving systems provider TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) moved against the grain, closing up 3.25% against the prior session. Over the past weekend, The Wall Street Journal broke the news that the embattled enterprise plans to lay off at least half its workforce later this week.
5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Investors frequently look at the relative strength indicator (RSI) to identify oversold stocks. Generac has fallen based on concerns over future growth, but the sell-off appears to be overdone. Costco is down as investors fear consumer demand is weakening, but the company’s retention numbers may signal consistent earnings. Tesla...
Energy Sector Remains The Oasis
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Fed still thinks they have to raise rates a little bit more, but that is not a given. Table of Contents show. FOMC Dissent. The...
S&P 500’s Turnaround
S&P 500 was slated to rise either during yesterday, or today, as the discussed barrage of tightening and worsening real economy news drove asset prices inordinately lower on Friday too. Monday‘s feeble upswing wasn‘t restored after the open, and steady deterioration breaking through 3,850 opened the gates to 3,815 and potentially 3,780s then. Japanese jitters didn‘t help.
