In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The big news is long-term interest rates are now rising around the globe. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is 3.69% today. The German 10-year yield is 2.29%, the Italian 10-year yield is 4.47%, Spain’s 10-year yield is 3.4% and Britain’s 10-yield is 3.62%. But the real surprise is Japan. Japan’s 10-year bond yield is now 0.42%, up from 0.26% yesterday.

1 DAY AGO