kcfmradio.com
Siuslaw Basketball; Wrestling; Utah Valley Over Oregon Ducks; College Hoops
The Siuslaw boys basketball team improves to 4-4 on the season after last night’s win against South Umpqua. The Vikings will next travel to Bandon for the Bandon Dunes Tournament on December 28th. they will face Kennedy in the first round of the tournament. The Siuslaw girls basketball team...
Another Scam Pops Up; Holiday Travel; Hannigan Named Chair of State Chamber Board; DUII Increased Enforcement
Yet another scam has come to light for the Florence Community. Florence Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Betting Hannigan says that a docu-sign email has been going around that is purportedly from the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. Hannigan says that several people have said they have received the notification and that even she found a copy in her spam email. The spam letter does not have a chamber return address and asks you not to share the email or the access code provided. Hannigan says do not open the email. It is fraudulent. During the holiday season many attempts are made to steal money and groups are becoming more and more sophisticated in their approach. The latest scam comes on the heels of an OPB announcement of fraudulent calls and texts. Scammers are using local entities to seem more valid. If you feel that something that you have received may be an attempt at a scam, contact authorities and do not respond. It is always a good idea to contact the business or financial institution directly when you have questions about a call, email or text.
Breaking: OPB Reports Targeted Fraud Against Customers
The President and CEO of Oregon Pacific Bank says that opb is currently aware of a targeted attack against its customers primarily in the Florence area. Ron Green says it started as just a few but has grown to about 25 individuals. “these fraudsters are claiming that there are fraudulent...
