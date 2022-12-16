ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 10

Rex Haner
5d ago

replace property tax with state income tax. property doesn't owe any one a education. people service , income tax. now all participate.

Reply
2
Related
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds calls for end to Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and 24 other Republican governors are calling on President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19. Biden extended the emergency until at least January 11, and is expected to extend it again until April. In a letter,...
IOWA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa

The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company last week agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021. St. Louis-based Centene agreed to pay the money over claims that its subsidiary, Iowa […] The post Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
kiwaradio.com

Secretary Naig names Grant Menke as deputy secretary of agriculture

IARN — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that Julie Kenney will leave the Department for a new opportunity shortly after the new year, after nearly five years of exceptional leadership in the role. “Julie is a passionate advocate for Iowa agriculture, and she has been an...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Area Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants

Northwest Iowa — Two organizations in our area and two not too far away have each received $10,000 Iowa Tourism Grants. The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings, and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Project 2022: Carbon pipeline project debate

(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In today's report, we move from one controversial topic another, as we look at the raging debate over carbon pipeline projects. Your...
PAGE COUNTY, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa's energy assistance program had a record number of applicants last year

Colder temperatures are here and that means some Iowans can qualify for financial assistance for their heating bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program, or LIHEAP, helps to pay the heating bills for families or individuals and also can provide emergency funds for repairs. Bill Marquess, energy assistance bureau chief...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

2023 Farm Bill will likely be evolutionary, not revolutionary

IARN — With the current lame duck session, the 2023 Farm Bill process has been put off until the new year. Will Stafford, CHS Washington representative, said the writing process should pick up again at the beginning of the year. For more on this story visit the Iowa Agribusiness...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Land Values Increase in Marion and Warren Counties

The 2022 Iowa State Land Value Survey released recently shows the average value of an acre of farmland jumped 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre in Iowa. Values increased in Marion County and Warren county during the same time frames. In Marion County the 2021 value was $8,669 and it rose to $9,580 in 2022. Warren county averages increased from $9,021 in 2021 to $10,193 in 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Reminder That Heating Bill Assistance Applications are Being Accepted

A reminder that applications are now being taken for the state-administered and federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to assist Iowans with their heating bills. Funding for LIHEAP is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance. Household income and size, type of primary...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Iowa Land Values: 2022 Report Card

Iowa Farmland Values Hit All-Time High despite Concerns about Higher Inflation, Interest Rates. One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre. The nominal value of an acre of farmland is again higher this year than at any point since Iowa State University began surveying values in 1941. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022 average value surpasses the previous inflation-adjusted record value set in 2013 for the first time.
IOWA STATE
Jake Wells

Up to $50,000 in stimulus money available to Minnesota homeowners

cash spread outPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In Minnesota, you pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. There are some new programs that help qualifying individuals with their mortgage, rent, and more. Here are the details.
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

Time for Iowa to back up a bit

Maybe it should be someone else’s turn. The state of Iowa has been the first to vote in presidential primary elections for the past 50 years. Now, it appears South Carolina will get that honor. President Joe Biden has lobbied the Democratic National Committee to mix up the order in which states vote, with Nevada and New Hampshire to go next. Iowa has coveted its first in the nation status as it brings lots of attention to the Hawkeye state. All of the candidates for President descend upon Iowa months before voters there go to the polls. They set up field offices and spend millions of ads. The state is in the media spotlight, with pundits breathlessly watching the results. But the fact is Iowa isn’t very good at selecting presidential nominees. Remember the last Iowa caucus in 2020? Pete Buttigieg won, followed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Joe Biden finished fourth in Iowa before eventually capturing the nomination. Plus the last caucus was marred by technical errors which prevented the state from declaring a winner until a week after the caucus. Iowa’s caucus system may be quaint, but rarely does the eventual nominee capture the state. It’s time to give someone else a chance to be first in the nation.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's top-selling liquor is a particular brand of vodka

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has a new favorite liquor. The latest state report shows for the first time, Tito's Handmade Vodka is the top-selling brand in the state. Black Velvet whiskey has held that title since 2012 but is now the runner-up. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division says...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy