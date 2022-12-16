Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Under Armour, Micron Technology and more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. — The semiconductor stock slumped about 2% in after-hours trading after earnings and revenue for its fiscal first quarter fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Micron Technology also said it expects a wider-than-expected adjusted loss of 62 cents a share for the current period.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
CNBC
The big warning from the charts: If Apple goes to $100, what does it mean for markets?
Looking at troubling signs in Apple's chart. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Chris Verrone, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
CNBC
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022: Cramer buys more shares of this beaten-down entertainment stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down Tuesday's market action after the Bank of Japan shocked global markets by shifting its 10-year government bond price range target. They discuss the chances of a potential Santa Claus rally later this week and how it factors into their most recent portfolio purchase at market open. Jim also shares his long-term outlook on one portfolio holding just hit with a massive fine.
CNBC
Stock futures rise on Wednesday evening
Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Wednesday after better-than-feared earnings and strong consumer confidence data helped boost stocks for a second day. Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Averages gained 38 points or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 futures inched 0.12% higher.
CNBC
Asia markets rise after Wall Street saw boost from consumer confidence reading
Asia-Pacific shares traded higher, carrying on the optimism on Wall Street as stocks saw a boost from upbeat earnings and a strong consumer confidence reading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.8% in its first hour of trade, leading gains in the region. In mainland China, Shanghai Composite inched up 0.6% and the Shenzhen Component was up 0.40%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: General Mills, Steelcase, Lucid and more
(SCS) – Steelcase gained 3% in the premarket after the office furniture maker reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and issued an upbeat profit forecast. Steelcase's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts as did its revenue forecast, however, but its backlog of orders is 3% higher than it was a year ago.
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: M&T Bank is a very well-run stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022: Cramer buys more of this struggling tech stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks explain why the market is struggling early Monday morning, after a bearish report from Morgan Stanley analyst Mike Wilson. Jim says despite this, he's bought more shares of several stocks in the portfolio. He says one, in particular, is still a good buy for new Investing Club members, despite the stock surging since initiating the position last week.
CNBC
Topping the Tape: Boeing on track for quarters best Dow stock
Why Boeing hs been the best Dow component this quarter. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Options Action: Big bet on Tesla
Risk Reversal's Dan Nathan on a $6.6 million options bet on Tesla rallying into the New Year. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Countdown to 2023: Wrap it or scrap it
The traders look at stocks and determine whether to wrap it or scrap it. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
CNBC Pro Talks: Fund manager Jeremy Gleeson on how to trade tech right now
After a tough year for tech, the sector's stocks are "down but by no means out," according to CNBC Pro Talks' next guest. Jeremy Gleeson of AXA Investment Managers will join CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche to share his take on how to pick the best tech stocks and to name his favorite long-term opportunities in the sector.
CNBC
The rise and fall of Carvana
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, several factors propelled Carvana's business forward. At its peak in August 2021, the online used car retailer reached a market capitalization of around $60 billion. By the end of the year, it was ranked just behind CarMax as having sold the largest number of used vehicles. Since then, Carvana has struggled. The company's future now seems in question, as it faces ever increasing competition and an uncertain economic outlook plagues consumers.
CNBC
Bill Gross says markets are headed for 'potential chaos' if interest rates keep going up
Famed investor Bill Gross said he expects big trouble ahead should the Federal Reserve keep hiking interest rates. "The economy has been bolstered by tremendous amounts of trillions of dollars in fiscal spending, but ultimately when that is used up, I think we've got a mild recession, and if interest rates keep going up, we've got more than that," Gross said Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
CNBC
Millionaire investors haven't been this bearish since 2008
Millionaire investors are betting on double-digit declines in stocks next year, reflecting their most bearish outlook since 2008, according to the CNBC Millionaire Survey. Fifty-six percent of millionaire investors surveyed expect the S&P 500 to decline by 10% in 2023. Nearly a third expect declines of more than 15%. The survey was conducted among investors with $1 million or more in investible assets.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to trust Jerome Powell's 'winning hand' against inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday brought back his mantra from earlier in the year, when the Federal Reserve was still ramping up its aggressive interest rate hike campaign: Trust Chair Jerome Powell to get the job done. "He's one of the best central bankers in the world and he's got...
Comments / 0