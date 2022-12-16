Read full article on original website
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Dallas Leaders DeMarcus Lawrence, Lynn McBee and Others Gear Up for Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Eagles could spoil Christmas for the Cowboys, clinch No.1 seed with a road win in DallasJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not MissLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Edelman, Brady have near-identical reactions to Pats' shocking loss
BOSTON -- You might remember a video from a years back, one from NFL Films that showed Tom Brady and Julian Edelman functioning on the bench in an almost synchronized fashion.It was a peek into the cosmic connection the quarterback and receiver had between them.Now, even though they've been apart for three years, they're still clearly operating on the same wavelength.The former Patriots quarterback and the former Patriots receiver were both asked about New England's ignominious ending in Las Vegas on Sunday, a double-lateral turnover play that is sure to live on in infamy, in the realm of the Butt...
NFL Analyst on Kirk Cousins in Comeback: “He Didn’t Do That Much.”
Somebody was instrumental in the Minnesota Vikings historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but it certainly wasn’t quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to one prominent NFL analyst. On this week’s Pro Football Focus Week 15 podcast, Sam Monson explained, “People are complaining about Kirk Cousins’ [PFF grade] in...
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Mac Jones Disagrees With Bill Belichick’s Stance On Hail Mary
Revisionist history has long been popular among fans of losing football teams, and that fact has been ever apparent following New England Patriots’ walk-off loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. No, we’re not talking about Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers deciding to lateral the ball in a...
Former Red Raiders WR and Coach Hired as North Texas HC
Former Texas Tech receiver and coach Eric Morris has been named as the new head coach for the North Texas Mean Green.
Sources: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) 'very likely' out for season
The Titans will "very likely" be without QB Ryan Tannehill for the rest of the season due to a right ankle injury that is likely to require surgery, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss
It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
Golf Digest
Bob Stoops absolutely nailing the ending of his eulogy for Mike Leach will have you reaching for the tissue box
Bob Stoops and Mike Leach spent just one season together at Oklahoma in 1999, Stoops as first-year head coach and Leach his offensive coordinator. On the surface, the 7-5 record and Independence Bowl loss makes it appear like a meh season, but it was the beginning of something huge in Norman.
In ‘crazy’ Colts’ season, it’s Nick Foles’ turn
INDIANAPOLIS – There are times a fresh perspective is required. What in the heck went wrong? And there are times a new set of hands is required on the steering wheel. Maybe things will be different with this guy, anybody else, leading the way. Nick Foles is able to offer an objective observation from the […]
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera on controversial ending in Commanders' loss to Giants: 'Don't ask me about the refereeing'
On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders lost to the New York Giants, 20-12. They had a chance to tie the game toward the end of the fourth quarter, but a series of plays prevented that from happening. Let's take a look. First, on third-and-goal from New York's 1-yard line, Washington...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report
Huntley (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday. Huntley wasn't listed on Tuesday's practice report, so his limitations a day later are noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to the duo's chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday
Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
CBS Sports
Ten greatest players in Steelers history: Joe Greene, Franco Harris and more of Pittsburgh's best
Since 1972, no NFL team has been as consistently good as the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the 1970s, the Steelers were so dominant that NFL Films narrator John Facenda once said, "There are 27 teams in the National Football League, and then, there are the Pittsburgh Steelers." Since '72, the year...
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF
Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Won't return Week 16
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Edwards-Helaire (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. "He's getting close. He's not quite there yet, but he is getting close," Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. "He's working his tail off, but we'll see. He won't be out there this week."
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday
Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CBS Sports
Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris dies: Steelers legend of 'Immaculate Reception' fame was 72
Franco Harris, whose "Immaculate Reception" was a highlight in a decorated Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, has died, CBS Pittsburgh confirmed with the family. He was 72. No cause of death was immediately known. Harris, who played 12 of his 13 NFL...
CBS Sports
Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss
The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue
Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
