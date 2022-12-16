ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS Boston

Edelman, Brady have near-identical reactions to Pats' shocking loss

BOSTON -- You might remember a video from a years back, one from NFL Films that showed Tom Brady and Julian Edelman functioning on the bench in an almost synchronized fashion.It was a peek into the cosmic connection the quarterback and receiver had between them.Now, even though they've been apart for three years, they're still clearly operating on the same wavelength.The former Patriots quarterback and the former Patriots receiver were both asked about New England's ignominious ending in Las Vegas on Sunday, a double-lateral turnover play that is sure to live on in infamy, in the realm of the Butt...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Mac Jones Disagrees With Bill Belichick’s Stance On Hail Mary

Revisionist history has long been popular among fans of losing football teams, and that fact has been ever apparent following New England Patriots’ walk-off loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. No, we’re not talking about Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers deciding to lateral the ball in a...
NESN

Snoop Dogg Hilariously Speculates What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Loss

It’s official: Everyone (and we mean everyone) is getting their laughs about the Patriots now. New England’s unthinkable mental fumble at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders isn’t going away. Jakobi Meyers’ lateral falling right into the hands of Chandler Jones is going to be played for years to come.
FOX59

In ‘crazy’ Colts’ season, it’s Nick Foles’ turn

INDIANAPOLIS – There are times a fresh perspective is required. What in the heck went wrong? And there are times a new set of hands is required on the steering wheel. Maybe things will be different with this guy, anybody else, leading the way. Nick Foles is able to offer an objective observation from the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Added to injury report

Huntley (right shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday. Huntley wasn't listed on Tuesday's practice report, so his limitations a day later are noteworthy. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, which sets the stage for Thursday's practice to be pivotal with regard to the duo's chances of playing Saturday against the Falcons.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Bills' Ryan Bates: Back in full Wednesday

Bates (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday. Bates didn't suit up last weekend against Miami due to an ankle issue, but his ability to practice without limitations Wednesday suggests that he'll be ready to reclaim his usual starting right guard spot in Week 16 versus the Bears.
CBS Sports

Jets' Zonovan Knight: Listed as questionable for TNF

Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue,...
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Won't return Week 16

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday that Edwards-Helaire (ankle) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. "He's getting close. He's not quite there yet, but he is getting close," Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. "He's working his tail off, but we'll see. He won't be out there this week."
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Partial activity Tuesday

Hendrickson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, per the team's official site. Hendrickson, who missed last weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Week 14 versus Cleveland, has since popped up as a limited participant during Tuesday's walk-through session. With Sam Hubbard now in line to miss multiple games with a calf injury, Cameron Sample, Joseph Ossai and Jeff Gunter could all be slated for heavy snap counts Saturday against the Patriots if Hendrickson is unable to gain medical clearance in time.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mike McCarthy adamant Cowboys didn't overlook Jaguars; Micah Parsons explains why defense struggled in loss

The Dallas Cowboys generated headlines for the wrong reasons this week, in part because of Micah Parsons' comments on Jalen Hurts a week before the Cowboys were actually scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas played the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, as the defense gave up 34 points, 503 yards, and blew a 17-point lead in Sunday's loss.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Browns' Nick Chubb: Dealing with foot issue

Chubb won't practice Tuesday due to a foot injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Chubb hit the 20-carry threshold for the fifth time in 14 appearances this season Sunday against the Ravens, finishing with 99 yards on 21 rushes. His DNP on Tuesday may be maintenance-related as a result, but his status still will be one to monitor as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Saturday's game against the Saints.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week

Allen was a limited practice participant Tuesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Tuesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.

