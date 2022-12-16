BOSTON -- You might remember a video from a years back, one from NFL Films that showed Tom Brady and Julian Edelman functioning on the bench in an almost synchronized fashion.It was a peek into the cosmic connection the quarterback and receiver had between them.Now, even though they've been apart for three years, they're still clearly operating on the same wavelength.The former Patriots quarterback and the former Patriots receiver were both asked about New England's ignominious ending in Las Vegas on Sunday, a double-lateral turnover play that is sure to live on in infamy, in the realm of the Butt...

9 HOURS AGO