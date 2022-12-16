ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diving Into LSU's Transfer Portal Targets

By Zack Nagy
 5 days ago

LSU has been on a recruiting tear over the last two weeks as they put the final touches on their 2023 class while looking to hit the transfer portal with force this month.

There are position groups on this squad that lack depth, specifically the defensive line, that must be accounted for in the portal.

Defensive line coach Jamar Cain is extending offers left and right in the portal. With this program attaining young talent up front, the goal is to add a few seasoned veterans to provide an immediate impact.

Here’s a look into the Tigers’ top priority targets in the portal:

Paris Shand - Defensive Line - Arizona

LSU extended an offer to Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shand on Monday, he announced via social media. Shand, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, is the second Arizona defensive lineman the Tigers have offered in the transfer portal.

Brian Kelly and defensive line coach Jamar Cain have been on a tear over the last seven days, also offering Shand’s teammate Kyon Barrs, who committed to USC on Wednesday.

For Shand, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound menace from Toronto, Ontario had a solid run while in Tucson with the Wildcats and would give this LSU defensive line some versatility going forward.

Look for Shand to be in Baton Rouge for a visit soon. The Tigers are heavily pursuing the veteran defensive lineman.

Bradyn Swinson – EDGE – Oregon

Swinson totaled eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the 2022 season In his three seasons at Oregon, Swinson finished with 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Swinson has received significant interest in the portal. The Tigers are in search of additional depth at the defensive line position, and after extending two offers within that position group in three days, it’s clear the message they are sending.

Josaiah Stewart - Defensive Line - Coastal Carolina

The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.

A high-major prospect, the youngster has already reeled in offers from LSU, Southern Cal, Cincinnati, North Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Michigan.

In Year 1 with Coastal Carolina in 2021, Stewart tallied 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Adding three forced fumbles, his dominant season saw him get listed to the Freshman All-American team.

In Year 2 in 2022, Stewart played in 12 games and totaled 36 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Taking the Sun Belt Conference by storm, Stewart finishes his Coastal Carolina career with 79 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and four forced fumbles.

