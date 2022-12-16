ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Agreement reached in Tift County for LOST funds distribution

Tift County and the Cities of Tifton, TyTy, and Omega are happy to announce that they have reached an agreement concerning the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) proceeds. The agreement allows for the distribution ratio that has been in place for the last ten years to remain in...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta man arrested for shoplifting from area Walmart

A man is behind bars for stealing from Walmart in Valdosta. On December 17, Valdosta police responded to Walmart in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road around 12:15 p.m. after E911 received a call that there was a person shoplifting. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mitchell Parnell, left the...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Multi-hour standoff ends peacefully in Valdosta

Valdosta police say that a multi-hour standoff has ended peacefully in Valdosta. On December 18, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta police responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, located in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

ABAC recognizes students for fall term academic excellence

Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List. The President’s Honor List is...
wfxl.com

Adam Carter named Lowndes High School football coach

Upon the recommendation of Dr. Shawn Haralson, the Lowndes County School Board voted to hire Adam Carter as the new Head Football Coach and Director of Football Operations for Lowndes County Schools on December 20, 2022. Coach Carter has 16 years of coaching experience and has served as head coach...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy