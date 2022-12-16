Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Atkinson County Family Connection, EMA helping community stay warm with blankets, heaters
With freezing conditions approaching the end of the week, Atkinson County Family Connection and Atkinson County Emergency Management Agency are delivering items to keep the community warm. Wool blankets will be delivered to anyone in need. A heater can also be provided, but you must agree for the fire department...
wfxl.com
Agreement reached in Tift County for LOST funds distribution
Tift County and the Cities of Tifton, TyTy, and Omega are happy to announce that they have reached an agreement concerning the distribution of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) proceeds. The agreement allows for the distribution ratio that has been in place for the last ten years to remain in...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for shoplifting from area Walmart
A man is behind bars for stealing from Walmart in Valdosta. On December 17, Valdosta police responded to Walmart in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road around 12:15 p.m. after E911 received a call that there was a person shoplifting. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mitchell Parnell, left the...
wfxl.com
Multi-hour standoff ends peacefully in Valdosta
Valdosta police say that a multi-hour standoff has ended peacefully in Valdosta. On December 18, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta police responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, located in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.
wfxl.com
Traffic stop in Valdosta leads to man arrested for DUI, drug possession
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta on Sunday. Just after 1:30 a.m., on December 18, Valdosta police made a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain a lane. While investigating the case, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Anthony Acevedo, was found to...
wfxl.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years after over 100 grams cocaine found at Lanier Co. traffic stop
District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced the end of the Lanier County trial term with some notable convictions. On December 12, Franshawn Michelle Evans entered a guilty plea in Lanier County a few days before jury selection. Chief Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced Evans to ten (10) years in the Department...
wfxl.com
One in custody after 2 killed, two others injured in shooting at Valdosta apartment
A man is in custody after two were killed during a shooting in Valdosta Friday evening. Valdosta police responded to the Ora Lee West Apartments, located in the 600 block of East Ann Street, for a shooting Friday just before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located four victims inside an...
wfxl.com
ABAC recognizes students for fall term academic excellence
Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List. The President’s Honor List is...
wfxl.com
Adam Carter named Lowndes High School football coach
Upon the recommendation of Dr. Shawn Haralson, the Lowndes County School Board voted to hire Adam Carter as the new Head Football Coach and Director of Football Operations for Lowndes County Schools on December 20, 2022. Coach Carter has 16 years of coaching experience and has served as head coach...
