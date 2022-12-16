Read full article on original website
kptv.com
PPB investigating deadly shooting in Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a death in the Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood after a Wednesday morning shooting. Central Precinct officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street around 11 a.m. on reports of a man injured from a shooting. Despite aid from medics, the man died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to PPB.
PPB: Man dies after reported shooting during SE Portland robbery attempt
A man has died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday during an attempted robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland police investigating daytime shooting homicide near Central Eastside
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in inner Southeast Portland. Central Precinct officers were called to the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Southeast 9th Avenue and Market Street at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. They found an injured man and provided emergency medical aid, police said. The...
Bicyclist seriously injured in North Portland hit-and-run
A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in North Portland Tuesday night, according to authorities.
kptv.com
Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
KATU.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
KATU.com
Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
KATU.com
Police search for woman who fired gun during fight in Woodburn
Police are asking for help finding someone who fired a gun during a fight in Woodburn earlier this month. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on December 6 at a location off East Lincoln Street to the west of Highway 99E. According to Woodburn Police, the suspect brought a...
Felon arrested after guns found during Portland traffic stop: PPB
Portland police said a convicted felon was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns.
kptv.com
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
KATU.com
Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
KATU.com
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Northeast Portland; Sandy Boulevard closed for investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed near 141st and Northeast Sandy Boulevard tonight at just about 6:25 p.m. Officers from North Precinct were sent to the crash and upon arrival, found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
KATU.com
DUII suspect arrested, accused of striking man working on car on Portland's Marquam Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a driver on DUII, assault, and reckless driving charges after they say he struck a man on I-5 northbound early Monday morning. Portland Police said the crash victim was out of his car dealing with an apparent mechanical issue when he was struck by 31-year-old Aldrin Roda Barraquio, who was driving a work pickup truck and pulling a trailer.
Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt
A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
