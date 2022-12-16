Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Police search for woman who fired gun during fight in Woodburn
Police are asking for help finding someone who fired a gun during a fight in Woodburn earlier this month. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on December 6 at a location off East Lincoln Street to the west of Highway 99E. According to Woodburn Police, the suspect brought a...
KATU.com
Salem woman killed in hit-and-run, dragged several hundred feet by car
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, said police. At around 5:30 p.m. on December 20, Salem police received reports of an injured woman in the roadway on Madrona Avenue. Police arrived at Madrona AV and Woodbridge CT, where they located evidence of...
KATU.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating a deadly shooting outside of Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. — Deputies found someone dead after responding to reports of a gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon just outside of Woodburn, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at the 900 block of South Pacific Highway at about 3 p.m. and found a person had died. Detectives...
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
KATU.com
Man charged with arson in 4 late-night Salem fires was angry about gambling losses
SALEM, Ore. — The investigation into four arson fires set in northeast Salem has been completed, with the suspect claiming he set the fires due to anger over a recent gambling loss. Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz, 28, was arrested and charged with:. Arson in the second degree. Criminal mischief in the...
KATU.com
Rolling shootout in SE Portland, police say one injured person dropped off at hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least one person may have been wounded Saturday night in a shooting involving people in two cars that were driving through Southeast Portland, police officials said. The shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near Southeast 99th Avenue and Washington Street. Witnesses said people...
KATU.com
Felon arrested with 8 guns in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Bureau officers arrested a felon in possession of 8 guns and 200 rounds of ammunition early Wednesday morning. On December 21, just before 1:00 a.m., a PPB patrol sergeant contacted a car near the intersection of Northeast Siskiyou Street and Northeast 81st Avenue. After...
KATU.com
Woman hit and killed Monday while crossing State Street Northeast in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Monday afternoon. At around 2:30 p.m., police say 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke was at the intersection of State Street Northeast and High Street Northeast when the electronic pedestrian control device signaled her to cross.
KATU.com
Clark County Sheriff's Office: Man shot by police Saturday night in Longview has died
VANCOUVER, Wash — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday evening on the officer involved shooting from Saturday in Longview. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Kelso Police officer involved in shooting in nearby Longview, subject taken to hospital. Officials say that the man shot by police has been...
KATU.com
Person hit and killed by driver in North Portland, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night, police say. The collision happened around 9 p.m., and Portland Police Bureau officers were sent to the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. When they arrived, the officers found an adult man...
KATU.com
Missing Oregon City couple found safe after failing to return home from shopping
PORTLAND, Ore. — An elderly Oregon City couple has been found safe after they failed to return home on Tuesday. The Oregon City Police Department said on Wednesday that Richard and Louise Wise had been found safe. An Officer and Deputy were attending to them. Police say that an...
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Northeast Portland; Sandy Boulevard closed for investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed near 141st and Northeast Sandy Boulevard tonight at just about 6:25 p.m. Officers from North Precinct were sent to the crash and upon arrival, found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
KATU.com
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
KATU.com
Firefighters rescue man trapped under bulldozer in Cowlitz County
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A 73-year-old man was flown to the hospital in a helicopter ambulance Wednesday afternoon after he ended up trapped underneath a bulldozer in the Longview area, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said. Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 and the Longview Fire Dept. were called out at about...
KATU.com
I-84 closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to icy conditions, 1 person killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The I-84 closed all eastbound and westbound lanes between Troutdale and Hood River, mileposts 17 to 64, because of icy, windy conditions and multiple traffic collisions in the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday morning. The initial closure was announced shortly after 5 a.m., with just the eastbound...
KATU.com
Cold air begins flowing into Western Oregon & SW Washington, breaking down the forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters have their hands full trying to determine the timing and duration of the upcoming blast of winter weather. It is likely that precipitation will begin falling across western Oregon Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. Some locations, like the Columbia River Gorge area, will not be out of the winter weather until possibly late Saturday. This will be the coldest air to arrive in the region since 2014.
KATU.com
Not quite Rudolph: Three-legged buck 'decked' with Christmas lights, rescued by ODFW
DALLAS, Ore. — No one's written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!. On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a 3-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights. In the pictures provided, the deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen...
KATU.com
Agencies at all levels are ready for incoming winter weather, state of emergency declared
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service predicts lows to reach 15 degrees beginning Wednesday evening causing officials to declare a state of emergency starting Tuesday, Dec. 20. The state of emergency is to alert the public of the life-threatening temperatures the region is expected to experience and give...
KATU.com
PDX gearing up for potential flight disruptions with incoming winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — There have been delays and cancelations at PDX, but so far, most of it is related to weather elsewhere. As far as arrivals, there were 31 delayed flights and 9 canceled as of this afternoon. For departures, there were 12 delayed and 6 canceled. Today we...
KATU.com
Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
Comments / 0