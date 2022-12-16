SMITHFIELD — Regionalization of water and sewer in Johnston might never come about. The county is just now gathering information, and any accord to fully combine resources is years away. Still, the information gathering has been beneficial, with the county now knowing the total water and sewer capacities in Johnston and plans to expand those capacities to meet growing demand. […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Study yields enlightening water, sewer numbers first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .