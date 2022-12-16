ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Long-awaited rainfall arrives along with cold-weather push for waterfowl

Stuttgart Daily Leader
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Producers: Prepare for spring 2023 weather forecast to optimize livestock operations

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Livestock producers should take steps now to take advantage of changing weather patterns, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Alligator gar permit applications open until Dec. 31

LITTLE ROCK – Anglers interested in hooking into Arkansas’s largest sport fish can apply for a 2023 Alligator Gar Trophy tag until Dec. 31. Many Arkansas anglers travel all the way to the Gulf of Mexico each year in search of trophy fish like tarpon and sailfish. Most don’t know they are passing up a similar opportunity right here in The Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous cold on the way

OVERNIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a light easterly wind sifting to northeasterly close to 10pm. Temperatures hover close to 40°F through 7pm and drop to the 30s afterwards. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s in central Arkansas near sunrise at 7:12am. TUESDAY:...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Outside

First Day Hikes – Arkansas State Parks

Arkansas State Parks will once again be celebrating the new year with First Day Hikes. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. For many, it has become an annual tradition. Through the National Association of State Parks Directors (NASPD), the idea of starting off the new year with a hike in a state park has grown to as many as 45 state park systems across the country participating each year.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week

The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR
KHBS

Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

State broadband office urges Arkansans to verify federal broadband map

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging all Arkansans to verify the newly published federal broadband map. Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new national broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will use this new map to guide the distribution of funding for building broadband infrastructure through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. To make sure that Arkansas receives its maximum available funding, and that funding reaches areas of the state that need broadband the most, all Arkansas residents and businesses are being asked to visit the new map and verify the information is correct.
ARKANSAS STATE
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas

Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Winterizing your car before frigid temps hit Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter is right around the corner, and with frigid temperatures come car problems. Experts have suggested getting ahead of single-digit temperatures and winterizing your car ahead of time so it's in good shape. "Everything affects a car when it's this cold," said Dee Coleman, owner of...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Arkansas

With approximately 10,000 miles of streams and rivers, over 600,000 acres of lakes, and other natural features, Arkansas should have plenty of places for you to enjoy. Browse a few swimming holes while you’re out exploring, whether you’re looking for dazzling treasures, taking in the state and national parks, or exploring The Folk Capital of America.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Dangerous cold, some snow possible in Arkansas this week

An arctic cold front will impact Arkansas later this week bringing the state the coldest December temperatures since 1989. A chance for snow will accompany the strong cold front. Precipitation will likely be light, but there may be enough moisture along the front to get snow. The most likely area...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Division of Agriculture, Anheuser-Busch team up to research, promote resource conservation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch are partnering to research and promote resource conservation for rice farming in Arkansas and the surrounding region. Their focus will be on preserving water quality and quantity and nutrient management. The corporate “Smart Agriculture” goals were...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy