Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Long-awaited rainfall arrives along with cold-weather push for waterfowl

Stuttgart Daily Leader
Producers: Prepare for spring 2023 weather forecast to optimize livestock operations
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Livestock producers should take steps now to take advantage of changing weather patterns, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Alligator gar permit applications open until Dec. 31
LITTLE ROCK – Anglers interested in hooking into Arkansas’s largest sport fish can apply for a 2023 Alligator Gar Trophy tag until Dec. 31. Many Arkansas anglers travel all the way to the Gulf of Mexico each year in search of trophy fish like tarpon and sailfish. Most don’t know they are passing up a similar opportunity right here in The Natural State.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous cold on the way
OVERNIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a light easterly wind sifting to northeasterly close to 10pm. Temperatures hover close to 40°F through 7pm and drop to the 30s afterwards. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s in central Arkansas near sunrise at 7:12am. TUESDAY:...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday, here’s the latest
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – We’ve been keeping a very close eye on Thursday’s arctic storm for nearly a week. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts. The precipitation will start out as rain and very...
First Day Hikes – Arkansas State Parks
Arkansas State Parks will once again be celebrating the new year with First Day Hikes. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. For many, it has become an annual tradition. Through the National Association of State Parks Directors (NASPD), the idea of starting off the new year with a hike in a state park has grown to as many as 45 state park systems across the country participating each year.
KATV
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
Arkansas Division of Community Correction hosts Spread the Warmth event
People who work for the state of Arkansas hoping to spread the warmth as temperatures plunge this holiday season.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
State broadband office urges Arkansans to verify federal broadband map
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Broadband Office is urging all Arkansans to verify the newly published federal broadband map. Recently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released a new national broadband map showing high-speed internet availability across the country. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will use this new map to guide the distribution of funding for building broadband infrastructure through the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. To make sure that Arkansas receives its maximum available funding, and that funding reaches areas of the state that need broadband the most, all Arkansas residents and businesses are being asked to visit the new map and verify the information is correct.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
Winterizing your car before frigid temps hit Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter is right around the corner, and with frigid temperatures come car problems. Experts have suggested getting ahead of single-digit temperatures and winterizing your car ahead of time so it's in good shape. "Everything affects a car when it's this cold," said Dee Coleman, owner of...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Arkansas
With approximately 10,000 miles of streams and rivers, over 600,000 acres of lakes, and other natural features, Arkansas should have plenty of places for you to enjoy. Browse a few swimming holes while you’re out exploring, whether you’re looking for dazzling treasures, taking in the state and national parks, or exploring The Folk Capital of America.
fox16.com
Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
KATV
Dangerous cold, some snow possible in Arkansas this week
An arctic cold front will impact Arkansas later this week bringing the state the coldest December temperatures since 1989. A chance for snow will accompany the strong cold front. Precipitation will likely be light, but there may be enough moisture along the front to get snow. The most likely area...
Police raids, leaky water tanks and alligators: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, an alligator.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Division of Agriculture, Anheuser-Busch team up to research, promote resource conservation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch are partnering to research and promote resource conservation for rice farming in Arkansas and the surrounding region. Their focus will be on preserving water quality and quantity and nutrient management. The corporate “Smart Agriculture” goals were...
Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
thv11.com
Support for Crown Act lingers in Arkansas
Last week, the passage of the protective Crown Act was blocked. One representative explained why she believes this is a necessary conversation in the Natural State.
