Feeding America holding multiple distribution events Wednesday
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America will be holding multiple food distribution events throughout the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday. The first location will be in Schoolcraft County. It will be located at the Central Park Ball Field, at 345 Elm Street in Manistique. Distribution is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
DNR and Superior Outfitters plan for successful ice fishing season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular activity among outdoor enthusiasts in the U.P. is ice fishing. The sport can be both fun and dangerous if not done correctly. Right now, outdoor experts are helping both beginners and veterans in the sport prepare to have a safe and successful season on the ice. Superior Outfitters Owner Nick Simon advises first-time ice fishers to avoid going alone.
Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. to consider a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone. Another meeting will be held by the Escanaba Township Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Both of the meetings will...
Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
Little Agate to change locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
Select Realty organizes sleigh rides for Gwinn, K.I. Sawyer elementary students
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary students in Gwinn and K.I. Sawyer got a special ride Monday. Students were taken on sleigh rides around their school. Select Realty employees made it happen. They also put together goody bags for the 500 total students at Gilbert and K.I. Sawyer Elementary Schools. “We...
Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer. Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.
JJ Packs provides food for Marquette families in need
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit is making sure students have the food they need this holiday season. For the last eight years, JJ Packs has provided food to Marquette Area Public School families in need. Around 175 families are receiving assistance from the program. It provides food year-long, but during Christmas break families will get an extra-large pack of food and a gift card to buy groceries.
Marquette County Board recognizes Negaunee Miners football team
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board Tuesday recognized the Negaunee Miners football team on their season. Board Chair, Gerald Corkin, presented a plaque to the Negaunee Captains Drake Spickerman, Nico Lukkarinen and Phillip Nelson. The plaque is in recognition of their 2022 season where they went 13-1 and...
Marquette City Commission fills vacant commission seat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to elect Jermey Ottaway to fill the vacant city commission seat. Ottaway is one of nine people the city commission considered to fill the seat left vacant by 109th State House District Elect Jenn Hill (D). At the...
Marquette YMCA ready for the holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold can make it difficult to stay active during the winter, but Marquette’s YMCA has plenty of activities from kids and families this holiday season. The YMCA is cutting down on some of its regular programs during Christmas break in order to make room...
Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public School District, is calling on the public to help them raise the remaining funds, for a new playground. The playground at Mather Elementary in Munising is 27 years old and in need of replacement. The Mather Playground Committee has already raised more than...
Ishpeming U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame gets endowment fund from generous board members
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in Ishpeming now has an endowment fund. This is thanks to donations from two board members Brain Fairbank and Dave Holli. Totaling $200,000 the museum staff said funds will provide financial security while allowing them to invest in needed projects.
Iron Mountain businesses share holiday spirit, Christmas holiday hours
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Maxx Entertainment Complex in Iron Mountain has a special visitor from the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus are meeting with children, as well as decorating cookies and planting a spruce tree. “It’s fun and inexpensive. Everybody seems to be staying at home a...
‘Project Lifesaver’ to come to Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety program for high-risk individuals that tend to wander will come to Dickinson County this winter. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of “Project Lifesaver.” The department received a large donation from the group called 100+ Women Who Care of Dickinson County to start the program.
Upper Michigan Today judges Negaunee Middle School’s door decorating contest
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today took Tuesday’s show on the road to Negaunee Middle School for its door decorating contest’s wrap-up. With much to see in little time, Principal Mike McCollum guides Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon through the school to look at the displays. The...
Forest health workshop educates landowners, timber professionals on invasive species
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 45 landowners and timber professionals gathered in Iron Mountain to learn about the health of our forests. Participants heard speakers talk about invasive species and what programs are available to them. The Wild Rivers Invasive Species Coalition (WRISC) hosted the workshop. “They get together and...
Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
