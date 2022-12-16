ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MI

WLUC

Feeding America holding multiple distribution events Wednesday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America will be holding multiple food distribution events throughout the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday. The first location will be in Schoolcraft County. It will be located at the Central Park Ball Field, at 345 Elm Street in Manistique. Distribution is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

DNR and Superior Outfitters plan for successful ice fishing season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular activity among outdoor enthusiasts in the U.P. is ice fishing. The sport can be both fun and dangerous if not done correctly. Right now, outdoor experts are helping both beginners and veterans in the sport prepare to have a safe and successful season on the ice. Superior Outfitters Owner Nick Simon advises first-time ice fishers to avoid going alone.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Room At the Inn receives generous donation from DTE

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Room at the Inn in Marquette said it’s blessed to receive 10 emergency sleeping bags and winter apparel from the DTE Energy Foundation. This was made possible was made by DTE’s Regional Manager for Corporate and Government Affairs Christopher Hack. The organization also received...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Little Agate to change locations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Cudighis and cannabis’: Fire Station opens dispensary 8 in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, the Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary opened its eighth Upper Michigan location in Ishpeming. Staff explain Ishpeming’s city limits allowed for two dispensaries to open. Fire Station was quick to snatch one of those spots. The building is near the roundabout in Ishpeming and...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Room at the Inn sings Christmas carols around Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette homeless shelter is spreading holiday cheer. Room at the Inn offers food, shelter and other assistance to Marquette’s unhoused neighbors. Members of the shelter’s staff and board of directors sang Christmas carols around town Wednesday. The group went up and down Washington Street stopping at businesses like the Marquette Food Co-op and Fire Station Cannabis.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

JJ Packs provides food for Marquette families in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette non-profit is making sure students have the food they need this holiday season. For the last eight years, JJ Packs has provided food to Marquette Area Public School families in need. Around 175 families are receiving assistance from the program. It provides food year-long, but during Christmas break families will get an extra-large pack of food and a gift card to buy groceries.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Board recognizes Negaunee Miners football team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board Tuesday recognized the Negaunee Miners football team on their season. Board Chair, Gerald Corkin, presented a plaque to the Negaunee Captains Drake Spickerman, Nico Lukkarinen and Phillip Nelson. The plaque is in recognition of their 2022 season where they went 13-1 and...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commission fills vacant commission seat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission voted unanimously on Monday to elect Jermey Ottaway to fill the vacant city commission seat. Ottaway is one of nine people the city commission considered to fill the seat left vacant by 109th State House District Elect Jenn Hill (D). At the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette YMCA ready for the holidays

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The cold can make it difficult to stay active during the winter, but Marquette’s YMCA has plenty of activities from kids and families this holiday season. The YMCA is cutting down on some of its regular programs during Christmas break in order to make room...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Mather Playground Committee looking for last fundraising push

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Munising Public School District, is calling on the public to help them raise the remaining funds, for a new playground. The playground at Mather Elementary in Munising is 27 years old and in need of replacement. The Mather Playground Committee has already raised more than...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

‘Project Lifesaver’ to come to Dickinson County

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A safety program for high-risk individuals that tend to wander will come to Dickinson County this winter. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of “Project Lifesaver.” The department received a large donation from the group called 100+ Women Who Care of Dickinson County to start the program.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
MARQUETTE, MI

