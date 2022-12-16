MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO