ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Benson student performs in Belmont production

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Abigail Stephens of Benson was among the students who performed when Belmont University presented “Requiem for Colour,” a work by music professor Jeffery Ames. In all, Ames led more than 450 vocal and orchestra students in the production, which also featured guest performers. Stephens is a commercial music major. The culmination of an idea conceived more than […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Benson student performs in Belmont production first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy