New York State

Saint JHN, London On Da Track Release New Single, “Stadiums”

By Marc Griffin
 5 days ago
Saint JHN and London On Da Track have joined forces for a brand new single, “Stadiums,” released on Friday (Dec. 16). The high-octane single features JHN in his signature bag , crafting a soundtrack for getting up and getting to it.

Over production from the Memphis-born producer, the Rémy Martin x VIBE Impact and Excellence Award-winner rhymes about the grind and mentality that catapulted him into the limelight. Confidently, the New York-bred artist brags about his success on the track’s arena-ready chorus.

“Trappin’, that’s what made me rich,” he rhymes. “Hustlin’, that’s what made me rich / Hey, whole club sellin’ out of here to doin’ stadiums / Small business don’t come around, they don’t survive my radius.”

Saint JHN performing on stage.

“Stadiums” will serve two roles for the Brooklynite . First, JHN revealed to VIBE that the track would be the leading single for a joint album with London On Da Track, which is set to release in 2023.

Furthermore, the lit cut was created for a Gatorade commercial, marking the first time the brand partnered with an artist or a non-athlete for a custom song.

The song made its debut during a NFL Thursday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 15, used as the soundtrack for an ad spot for Fast Twitch , — Gatorade’s first-ever energy drink. The new Gatorade commercial , produced by Big Spaceship, features San Francisco 49ers star TE George Kittle and Buffalo Bills ’ breakout WR Stefon Diggs and captures the moments of pre-game hype.

Saint JHN performing on stage, jumping and hyped with the crowd.

Saint JHN spoke about the track with VIBE, revealing that “Stadiums” marks a turning point in his career — a sign of great things to come in in the new year. The 36-year-old fashion-forward figure also detailed his excitement about working with Gatorade in his historical endeavor.

“‘Stadiums’ is about where I’m going next. I’m forecasting my future. I’m writing the movie in real-time, and this is the next chapter,” he expressed before gushing about working with Gatorade. “My sport has always been the stage — I’m a rock n roll athlete. Of course, it would be Gatorade for me! Of course, that would be magic!”

As for Fast Twitch, the “energy drink designed to meet the needs of athletes” will be available for a limited time at Gatorade.com. Gatorade’s caffeinated beverage will be available nationwide at the top of 2023.

Watch the ad spot above and listen to the track below.

