4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah skier describes chilling experience being buried alive in avalanche
Travis Haussener was swept away after accidentally triggering an avalanche while backcountry skiing
A mountain sanctuary designed to capture the scenic beauty of Utah
This stunning mountain sanctuary was designed as a family getaway home by Upwall Design Architects in collaboration with AMB Design, located in Deery Valley, Utah. The Floridian homeowners vacation seasonally across the globe but hold a deep affinity for Deer Valley and Utah winters and decided to establish their dream mountain-modern-manse in the area.
ABC 4
Cloudy and cold for your Tuesday, with a storm to kick off winter!
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We’ve seen an increase in moisture overnight, and as a result, we have more cloud cover for our Tuesday. The clouds acted as a blanket and locked in some slightly warmer low temperatures, which means daytime highs will inch up a little more today. Expect highs in the upper 20s and low 30s in northern and central Utah, with the south climbing to the upper 40s in St. George.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Utah
Utah is known for its wide range of climates and landscapes, from the arid deserts of the south to the snowy peaks of the north. But even within this diverse state, some places are truly frigid! Today, we will look at some of these places and learn which one is the “King of the Cold.” Additionally, we’ll learn about some of the unique interactions the cold has on the local wildlife. Let’s discover the coldest place in Utah!
ABC 4
Wintertime family adventures
Jessica Corral of The Bellamy Adventures joined us to share three wonderful winter activities to do with the family!. Follow along with Jessica on IG to get the details, and plan your wintertime fun! @thebellamyadventures.
ABC 4
Logan Canyon closed above Beaver Mountain as avalanche threats rise
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — As winter weather conditions worsen across Northern Utah Wednesday and Thursday, officials have closed off Logan Canyon above Beaver Mountain. That news comes as the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) in Logan issued an avalanche warning this morning. “Heavy snow and extensive drifting will create HIGH...
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate
It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.
ABC 4
ALERT: Wednesday winter solstice storm to bring snow and wicked wind chill
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Wednesday marks the beginning of Winter with the solstice occurring at 2:47 p.m. in Utah. The change of season also brings our next snowstorm which has prompted several weather alerts in Northern Utah. Mountain snow started in the early morning hours and will continue...
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
If your house has 5 or more of these things, there's a good chance you're from Utah. These are the most requested businesses to open in St. George Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
More snow coming to Utah as winter storm warning issued for Wednesday
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. KSL-TV meteorologist Kristin Van Dyke says the storm won’t impact the morning commute, at least in the valley. “Even tomorrow morning’s commute it is looking OK, unless you’re going to be in the mountains,”...
ABC 4
Where to grab a savory bite after your snowy adventure in Deer Valley
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Your snowy adventure in Deer Valley was a success! Now, it’s time to find somewhere cozy to get the feeling back in those fingers and warm the belly with a nice meal. Lucky for you, just a short way down the mountain, The Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, is ready and waiting to help put the final touches on your winter outing.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Is There Proof The People Of Utah Made Contact Long Ago?
I'm just going to say if you're into the paranormal and/or UFO/UAP phenomenon, it's becoming clear that the place you need to make a trip to is Utah. I'm all about Idaho and I have no doubt that there is some weird alien-related activity going on in the Treasure Valley, but it seems there is always something "other-worldly" happening in Utah.
ABC 4
GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas
When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
Skier dies after collapsing on run at Deer Valley
A man collapsed while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Tuesday morning and was later pronounced dead.
ksl.com
Redmond salt mine supplies Utah's roads and chef's kitchens
REDMOND, Sevier County — It's all right there. The walls, the ceiling, even the ground. Nothing but salt. "There aren't very many salt mines like this," Zac Clayson said. He is on the industrial team at Redmond Minerals and deals with product orders, emails and phone calls all the time.
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
KSLTV
And Utah’s favorite Christmas movie is…
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year when cable channels air a seemingly never-ending string of holiday movies. After analyzing Google search data, a website said it determined Utah’s favorite – “Elf”. BeautyAnswered.com said it also figured out which Christmas movie the...
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
