When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO