ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

UN: Thousands in West, Central Africa could face starvation

By SAM MEDNICK
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhtb8_0jlBGJIj00

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — More than 25,000 people could face starvation in conflict-plagued parts of West Africa next year, a United Nations official warned Friday.

Federico Doehnert of the World Food Program said violence and the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine are largely driving the threat to people in Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso.

"One of the most striking things is that where we already had issues with severe food insecurity last year, this year we're seeing a further deterioration" Doehnert said in Dakar while presenting findings from the latest food security report by regional governments, the U.N. and aid groups.

The cross-border region between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger is the epicenter of West Africa's escalating humanitarian crisis, which is compounded by climate change, severe floods and droughts placing more than 10 million people in need of assistance, the U.N. said in a statement this week.

Doehnert said nearly 80% of people facing catastrophic hunger - some 20,000 - are in Burkina Faso's Sahel region, where jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have besieged cities and cut off assistance. Residents of the city of Djibo have been blockaded for months, unable to access their farms.

“We only get food when convoys come. Unfortunately, they are not coming on a regular basis,” Sidi Dicko, a resident of Djibo, told The Associated Press by phone. “We pray for God to help us out of this situation."

Dicko said the little food that arrives gets through with military convoys, which often are attacked on the road. Aid groups need to use helicopters to transport food, which is costly.

Doehnert said that in Mali, where violence has been ongoing for a decade, 1,700 people will face catastrophic levels of hunger.

Displaced people there say they lack jobs and can't afford food. “Before (the violence), I would go to the market to work and bring back food for my family,” Oumar Barry said, speaking to The Associated Press from a camp in Mopti city where he shelters with his 10 children.

His family eats twice a day now instead of three times, Barry said. .

Other regional nations that aren't plagued by the same levels of violence also face hunger problems.

In the last quarter of the year, Benin, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Togo experienced a 20% increase in food insecurity compared with 2021, according to the food security report. Some 25 million people in Nigeria face moderate or worse food insecurity, the report states.

Converging pressures of economic recession, growing youth populations in need of jobs and the climate crisis leave poor people living from hand to mouth, said Alex de Waal, executive director for the U.S.-based World Peace Foundation. “On top of this, armed conflict and the cynical use of hunger as a weapon pushes communities into outright famine,” he said.

But funding has remained the same, said Benedetta Di Cintio, an official with the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs who deals with West Africa.

"This year, we’re at 63 (million) people in need. Next year we are projecting 69 million people and the figures are increasing, but the level of funding is more or less we can say the same in terms of percentage,” she said.

At a U.S.-Africa summit this week, the United States announced $2 billion in emergency aid and medium- to long-term food security assistance for African countries. The U.S. gave $10 million this year to support food security in the Sahel, money that went to Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Chad.

———

Associated Press reporter Baba Ahmed contributed from Bamako, Mali

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday slapped sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced it is targeting...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Argentina's government defends chaotic World Cup parade

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos. After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other...
KRMG

US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.
KRMG

Thai navy ship sinks, rescue underway for sailors in water

BANGKOK — (AP) — A Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water. As of midmorning, 75 sailors had been rescued and 31 were still in the water, the navy said. Strong winds blew...
KRMG

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

An Iranian masterwork opens with its director behind bars

NEW YORK — (AP) — After being arrested for creating antigovernment propaganda in 2010, the Iranian director Jafar Panahi was banned from making films for 20 years. Since then, he’s made five widely acclaimed features. His latest, "No Bears," opens soon in U.S. theaters while Panahi is...
KRMG

UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council approved its first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday, demanding an immediate end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urging its military rulers to release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
KRMG

Senate confirms new U.S. ambassador to Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to confirm the new U.S. ambassador to Russia. Hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to arrive in Washington for a historic visit, senators voted to 93-2 to confirm veteran diplomat Lynne M. Tracy as the new ambassador to Russia. Some viewed it as a signal of the American commitment to war-torn Ukraine as it confronts the Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
111K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy