Hit and run suspect located, arrested for DWUI
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An impaired driver was apprehended by law enforcement last night after reportedly crashing into another motorist and leaving the scene. The driver, an 18-year-old man operating a 2011 Ford Escape, was located by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies at the McDonald’s on Camel Drive after a 21-year-old woman reported he crashed into her 2018 Honda at W. Boxelder Road and S. Gillette Avenue around 10:03 p.m., according to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson and Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.
Arrests, arraignments for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Police: No suspects in Friday gun-related death
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette Police Department Sgt. Steven Dillard said this morning that law enforcement doesn’t suspect any other person’s involvement in the death of a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his head early Dec. 16. David A. Valencia, 26, who’s formerly of Gillette, was...
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Dec. 21
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Domestic violence, Dec. 20, GPD. A 17-year-old girl called the police...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/20/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Dec. 20:. At 10:18 a.m. to Echeta Road for an emergency medical response. At 10:27 a.m. to the 1100 block of East Boxelder Road for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 1:56 p.m. to...
Bodies of 2 missing men who drove UTV on ice at Keyhole State Park found
CASPER, Wyo. — The search for two missing men who took a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir in Keyhole State Park ended Sunday when the Crook County Sheriff’s Office recovered their bodies, authorities said. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals...
Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Dec. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir
Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
Bodies of Missing Men Who Fell Through Ice in Keyhole Reservoir Recovered
On Friday, K2 Radio News reported that the Crook County Sheriff's Office announced that four individuals had fallen through the ice at the Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday, December 15. While two males were rescued from the ice, two other males remained missing. The Crook County Sheriff's Office now reports that...
Campbell County divorces through December 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Nov 22. through Dec 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kristina...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through December 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license November 27 through December 10. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
City Council approves $5 million land purchase
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing a $5 million land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and the Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant. The resolution, which received unanimous approval from the council during their regular meeting on Dec. 20, authorizes the purchase...
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
Campbell County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo-Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan-Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snow storm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to...
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
Two Men Rescued And Two Other Men Missing After Falling Into Keyhole Reservoir
Two men were rescued, while two others may have drowned in icy waters in northeast Wyoming. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office says just after 9pm on Thursday (December 15th), a 911 call came in regarding a male subject who had fallen through the ice while driving his Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) on Keyhole Reservoir, which is about 7 miles northeast of Moorcroft.
