GILLETTE, Wyo. – An impaired driver was apprehended by law enforcement last night after reportedly crashing into another motorist and leaving the scene. The driver, an 18-year-old man operating a 2011 Ford Escape, was located by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies at the McDonald’s on Camel Drive after a 21-year-old woman reported he crashed into her 2018 Honda at W. Boxelder Road and S. Gillette Avenue around 10:03 p.m., according to Deputy Chief of Police Brent Wasson and Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO