Tuscaloosa, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse

Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mayor Maddox Announces City Plans as Cold Weather to Affect Tuscaloosa City Later This Week

Mayor Walt Maddox addressed concerns the city of Tuscaloosa may face later this week as extremely cold weather impacts the area Tuesday during a pre-council meeting. "As you know, there is a severe cold front that is coming in that is going to drop temperatures down into single digits in our area of the city and our area of the state," Maddox said. "That presents us two immediate problems, one with infrastructure-related issues and the other, most certainly, with our most vulnerable populations of elderly and the homeless."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Three people of interest are in custody. They were detained in a police pursuit. ORIGINAL: A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama

More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
ALABAMA STATE
D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter

As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Need a pediatrician? These Alabama counties have zero.

Twenty-three counties in Alabama don’t have any local pediatricians, making it difficult for children in those communities to access quality, comprehensive healthcare. AL.com analyzed data obtained by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Many communities still have family practitioners and county health departments that care for children and families....
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds

A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama malls overcome pandemic challenges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For years, we've heard talk about the demise of shopping malls. The pandemic has certainly made for tougher times for malls. Places like Riverchase Galleria in Hoover are alive and well this holiday season. "You know, I use the old Yogi Berra line that nobody...
HOOVER, AL

