inkfreenews.com
Goshen Center For Cancer Care Appoints New Director Of Clinical Research
GOSHEN — Ebenezer Kio, MD, has been appointed director of clinical research at Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He coordinates strategic planning, development and compliance oversight for the center’s clinical research program. He also continues his clinical practice in medical oncology. “Dr. Kio’s role as principal investigator and...
inkfreenews.com
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Names New Dean
FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has selected Deb Pitzer as the dean of the school of manufacturing, engineering and applied sciences. Along with leading and overseeing faculty and programs, she’s hoping to set new standards and create a culture of appreciation for all employees and students.
inkfreenews.com
Live Well Kosciusko Receives Accelerator Initiative Planning Grant
WARSAW — Live Well Kosciusko was recently awarded an Accelerator Initiative Planning Grant through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. The Accelerator Initiative was launched by DMHA using American Rescue Plan Act funds designated through HEA1001. This initiative aims to support small and grassroots organizations who are providing access to resources for mental health and wellness to underserved communities in Indiana, including people who live in rural and under-resourced geographic areas of the state. The Accelerator Initiative is guided by the knowledge that grassroots organizations are more powerful when they are adequately resourced and creatively structured to sustain their work. Through this initiative, small organizations and their leaders will have access to resources and relationships designed to support growth in the ways they envision.
inkfreenews.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA Award HOME Funding To Habitat For Humanity Of Elkhart County Inc.
ELKHART — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have awarded Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County Inc. $497,466 for new construction of eight units for homeownership under the HOME Investment Partnerships Program Homebuyer program. “Affordable options for homeownership are crucial to ensuring Hoosiers...
inkfreenews.com
Bernice Irene Lauer
Bernice Irene Lauer, 96, Columbia City, died peacefully at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born May 24, 1926. On June 17, 1944, she married Merritt L. Lauer. He preceded her in death. Surviving are her two children, Wayne (Gail) Lauer, Florida...
inkfreenews.com
NWCC Open As Warming Center This Weekend
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Community Center will be open as a warming station Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to an announcement at the Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory board meeting following Tuesday evening’s meeting of the North Webster Town Council. The hours are still being determined. During...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Select Tracy Horrell As Assistant Superintendent Of Secondary Education
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration have selected Tracy Horrell as the new assistant superintendent of secondary education. Horrell graduated from Anderson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education and health. He went on to earn his Master’s degree from Indiana Purdue University Fort Wayne in administrative leadership. In 2020, Horrell completed an educational specialist degree in district leadership from Indiana State University Terre Haute.
inkfreenews.com
Whitko Students Tour Red Star
LARWILL — The Whitko Career Academy’s welding and precision machining programs recently toured Red Star Contract Manufacturing, Larwill. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and Molding Supervisor Katee Feesby and began with a welcome and presentation of Red Star’s products by General Manager Kevin Bell. Feesby...
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Dilley
Patricia A. (DeRose) Dilley, 78, Fort Wayne, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her residence in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 23, 1944. Pat married Clarence L. Dilley on June 18, 1966. Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Dilley; two daughters, Lee Ann (Larry) Thompson...
inkfreenews.com
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas — UPDATED
Peggy Lou Earnhart Thomas, 91, formerly of Kimmell, died peacefully at 6:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw, where she was a resident for the past five years. Born Aug. 14, 1931, in Swan Township, Noble County, she was the firstborn of nine children of the...
inkfreenews.com
Winona Lake Hears About K-County First Initiative
WINONA LAKE — Government entities around Kosciusko County have been learning about a new appreciation initiative for first responders, and it was Winona Lake’s turn to hear about it on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Suzie Light and Alex Hall presented on K-County First at the Winona Lake Town Council...
inkfreenews.com
James Allen Eppelmann
James Allen Eppelmann, 56, Columbia City, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his residence in Columbia City. He was born March 6, 1966. Surviving are his two sons, James and Lucas Eppelmann; his father and stepmother, Nikolai (Sharron) Eppelmann, Defiance, Ohio; siblings, Nikolai “Tom” (Dot) Eppelmann, Warsaw, Theresa (William) Fruit, Parker City and Michelle (Jon) Studebaker, Larwill; and several stepsiblings and adopted siblings.
inkfreenews.com
Rodney D. Zellers
Rodney D. Zellers, 61, Wabash, died at 2:36 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Jan. 13, 1961. He married Rebecca Conaway on April 28, 1984. Rodney is survived by his wife, Rebecca, Wabash; his mother, Janice Zellers, North Manchester; two brothers, Steve (Mary)...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Hold Reception For Two Outgoing Board Members
WARSAW — Prior to the December school board meeting for Warsaw Community Schools, a special reception was held for outgoing board members Jeremy Mullins and Mike Coon. “Board members hold a special place of service within our school community,” said WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert. “They each spend countless hours dedicated to the betterment of our students, staff, parents, and community. As both Jeremy and Mike step off the board, we recognize that we owe them a great debt of gratitude.”
inkfreenews.com
Michelle Belleshire — UPDATED
Michelle Elizabeth Belleshire, 77, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. She was born Feb. 10, 1945. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Michelle.
inkfreenews.com
David Saint — PENDING
David Saint, 75, Claypool, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Shane Evans — UPDATED
Shane Christopher Evans, 51, a lifetime resident of North Webster, died unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Shane was born to John C and Patricia A (Bisig) Evans on May 20, 1971. He was a 1989 graduate of Wawasee High School and worked for Parker Hannifin in Goshen. More personally, Shane...
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Elementary School Safety Concern Addressed
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration became aware of a safety concern at Leesburg Elementary School on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It was determined the concern was an errant 911 phone call from a student’s cellphone. Law enforcement also responded to the incident. WCS staff would like to...
inkfreenews.com
Hoffert Commends Community’s Flexibility During Warsaw Schools’ Closures
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert commended the community’s flexibility amidst the recent two-day closure of four WCS buildings. Leesburg Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School were all closed on Dec. 15 and 16 due to high absenteeism of students, teachers, bus drivers, and support staff. Students within those schools had synchronous e-Learning days during that time.
inkfreenews.com
Edward L. Dayton Jr.
Edward L. Dayton Jr., 72, Wabash, died at 11:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Wabash. He was born Oct. 2, 1950. He is survived by sister and brothers, Jennifer Dayton, Rick Dayton and James “Bob” Dayton. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in charge...
