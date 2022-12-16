Read full article on original website
Public Works announces Dec. 26 schedule
There will be no trash/garbage pick-up by the City of Junction City on Monday, December 26th due to the Christmas Holiday. However, Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said trash/garbage pick-up will be picked up the next workday as follows:. Monday’s pickup day will be Tuesday, December 27th. Tuesday’s pickup...
Geary County Health Department will serve as a warming shelter
Geary County Public Health Department will be open to the public as a 24-hour warming shelter for the upcoming winter storm. Shelter Start Time will be 8 a.m. Wednesday with Shelter End Time Noon on Friday. The locationis 1212 W. Ash St. in Junction City. The shelter does not provide...
Fort Riley announces weather impacts for Thursday
In anticipation of forecasted severe winter weather, Fort Riley will operate with minimal manning and limited services Dec. 22. All Child Development Centers and the School Age Centers will be closed Thursday. The 24-hour fitness centers at Whitside and Craig will remain open. All other fitness centers will be closed.
Geary County Public Works Holiday Schedule Notice:
Geary County Public Works Holiday Schedule Notice:. In observance of the Christmas Holiday, the following closures within the Geary County Public Works Department are as follows:. Geary County Public Works Department and Geary County Landfill will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 26 and 27. . They will resume normal...
Christmas Joy to Valley View Senior Life
On Tuesday, all of the students from Sheridan Elementary who attended school that day (approximately 270 K-5th grade), along with the Principal, teachers, and staff workers, traveled to Valley View Senior Life. Students along with the old and young adults and Valley View Staff, sang several Christmas Carols together. Voices of the students were heard throughout the building.
Development of a Haitian MultiCultural Center is an idea for downtown Junction City
For Martine Chery-Hilaire and participants in the 1st Thousand Members Club the mission is to educate, empower and unite Haitians to make a local and global impact. The goal is to eventually develop a multipurpose multicultural center where multicultural businesses can operate. "The businesses we want in there are aimed to grow the economy and also bring the community together."
Senior Center will close Thursday through Monday
Stacey Kyle has announced that the Geary County Senior Center will be CLOSED Thursday, Friday and Monday. They will reopen Tuesday.
WEATHER: Emporia, Lyon County announce warming shelter locations, Sheriff’s Office mentions policies for stuck vehicles
With brutal winter conditions expected Thursday and Friday, the city of Emporia and Lyon County have announced several warming center locations. The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Law Enforcement lobbies will be two of the locations. Pets will be welcome if the owner can control them. First Congregational Church,...
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
Postponements and cancellations
--Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
Saline County woman injured in near-head-on wreck west of Salina
A Saline County woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck west of Salina that left her trapped in her vehicle Tuesday evening. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that Steven Moss, 37, of Salina, was eastbound on State Street just west of N. Burma Road when his 2009 Chevrolet Malibu crossed the center line and struck almost head on a westbound 1995 Honda Civic driven by Jolissa Crook, 40, of rural Saline County.
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
Weather-related delays, closings, changes
Because of the impending winter storm, we will publish delays, closings, and changes as the information becomes available. Kansas Wesleyan University, opening at 10 a.m. K-State Salina is limiting operations to essential personnel only. McPherson First United Methodist Church, closed. OCCK, Inc. Transportation will have reduced hours Thursday: CityGo will...
Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business. The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
Geary County 4-H Club Day
Geary County 4-H Club Day will be held Feb. 11 at the 1st Presbyterian Church in Junction City. Entry forms are due to the Extension Office by Jan. 26. The forms went out with a newsletter or can be obtained online at http://tinyurl.com/4HDay2023.
Council Grove officials warn residents to steer clear of pipe eruption
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove officials warned residents to steer clear of a pipe eruption over the weekend. Around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Council Grove Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents that a pipe had erupted in the 200 block of N. Union St.
Prepare for a blast of artic weather
Geary County Emergency Management has announced that the potential for several inches of accumulating snow continues to increase late Wednesday night into Thursday. Focus less on the exact amount of snow, and more on the fact that even just a few inches will cause significant impacts when combined with 35-45 mph wind gusts and wind chills -30 degrees or lower.
Junction City works to fix aging water lines
Aging water lines have been a challenge for the City of Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said this week that they have adjusted salaries to recruit more staff. This past year over $1.2 million has been spent on replacing aged water lines in the older parts of the city. This program will continue in the future. Yes, they are addressing areas where we have had the most problems. The goal is to lower the incidents of water leaks and pipe failures in the future. This will free crews up for other work. Also, less water is wasted.
