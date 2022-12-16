Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Alligator gar permit applications open until Dec. 31
LITTLE ROCK – Anglers interested in hooking into Arkansas’s largest sport fish can apply for a 2023 Alligator Gar Trophy tag until Dec. 31. Many Arkansas anglers travel all the way to the Gulf of Mexico each year in search of trophy fish like tarpon and sailfish. Most don’t know they are passing up a similar opportunity right here in The Natural State.
Arkansans prepare for dropping temperatures
Cold temperatures are on the way, and prepping your home for the winter weather is very important.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns In Arkansas
Arkansas itself is an underrated state, bordering the Mississippi River with Little Rock as its capital. It is most loved for its natural beauty, with an abundance of mountains, lakes, and forests to visit, but the local culture makes it even more attractive. With so much to do and see...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Producers: Prepare for spring 2023 weather forecast to optimize livestock operations
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Livestock producers should take steps now to take advantage of changing weather patterns, Dr. David Fernandez, Extension livestock specialist and interim dean of graduate studies and continuing education for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. “The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Snow Thursday, here’s the latest
We've been keeping a very close eye on Thursday's arctic storm for several days. Now that it is only a couple of days away we are getting a good idea of its impacts.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie
It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Arkansas
With approximately 10,000 miles of streams and rivers, over 600,000 acres of lakes, and other natural features, Arkansas should have plenty of places for you to enjoy. Browse a few swimming holes while you’re out exploring, whether you’re looking for dazzling treasures, taking in the state and national parks, or exploring The Folk Capital of America.
KHBS
Late-week winter storm possible in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A strong arctic cold front is going to hit Northwest Arkansas on Thursday. This includes plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The wind chill could get to 30 below zero. Precipitation is possible, and 40/29's weather team is going through the models carefully as we move...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dangerous Cold On the Way
A significant push of Arctic air will move into Arkansas Thursday. The front will be accompanied by areas of rain changing to snow and/or sleet followed by rapidly falling temperatures (up to a 20° temperature drop is anticipated within one hour of the frontal passage. Bitterly cold weather is...
KATV
Dangerous cold, some winter weather likely in Arkansas later this week
The threat for dangerous cold continues to increase for all of Arkansas later this week as an arctic cold front pushes into the state on Thursday. Some locations may record their coldest December temperatures since the arctic outbreak of 1989. Temperatures on Thursday may start out in the 40s, but by the afternoon hours, the air temperatures will be falling across the entire state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when Arkansas could feel like the Arctic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arctic air is on the way and will impact the Natural State later this week. Temperatures will be a little below average through Wednesday, but Thursday’s cold front will drop temperatures drastically and quickly. Central Arkansas starts in the upper 30s to lower 40s...
Little Rock woman wins $390K with lottery app
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock resident won $390K on Jackpocket, a digital lottery app where you can play official state lottery tickets. 61-year-old Shirley Washington matched all five numbers, without the Lucky Ball, on the November 30th Lucky for Life drawing. She claimed her prize today at...
Expect to see wind chills and bitter cold in Arkansas this week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A chunk of Siberian air is coming to most of the Untied States as the official start of winter begins this week on Wednesday. Temperatures ahead of an arctic front will rise into the 40s and 50s Thursday morning. But don't be fooled, drastic changes will take place as the front slices through the state.
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
KHBS
Arkansas has rules on when it's too cold for companies to shut off the electricity and gas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has rules that stop utility companies from shutting off electric and gas services to people when the weather gets below freezing. An electric or gas company has to check the forecast from the National Weather Service before shutting off service to a home. If the forecast shows a temperature of 32 degrees or lower at any time during the next 24 hours, the company can't turn off the service.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few wet snowflakes are likely Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight. These clouds will act as a blanket and keep temperatures above freezing across most of Arkansas. I’m forecasting a low of 34° in Little Rock. The rain/snow mix should hold off until Monday Morning. MONDAY: Rain/snow will move in Monday morning. The precipitation...
Winterizing your car before frigid temps hit Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter is right around the corner, and with frigid temperatures come car problems. Experts have suggested getting ahead of single-digit temperatures and winterizing your car ahead of time so it's in good shape. "Everything affects a car when it's this cold," said Dee Coleman, owner of...
KATV
Dangerous cold, some snow possible in Arkansas this week
An arctic cold front will impact Arkansas later this week bringing the state the coldest December temperatures since 1989. A chance for snow will accompany the strong cold front. Precipitation will likely be light, but there may be enough moisture along the front to get snow. The most likely area...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Division of Agriculture, Anheuser-Busch team up to research, promote resource conservation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and Anheuser-Busch are partnering to research and promote resource conservation for rice farming in Arkansas and the surrounding region. Their focus will be on preserving water quality and quantity and nutrient management. The corporate “Smart Agriculture” goals were...
