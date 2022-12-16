Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KSLA
Bossier City PD working second shooting at apartment complex on Shed Road in 2 days
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police in Bossier City responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Shed Road Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21). It happened around 12 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road at White Oak and Orchard Apartments. Police say the victim was shot multiple times. It’s unclear how severe the victim’s injuries are right now.
ktalnews.com
Suspect in Bossier City shooting dead after shooting self following police chase
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man police say fatally shot his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night at a Bossier City apartment complex has died after shooting himself during a police chase. Police say 48-year-old Rodney Drew Clim shot himself just after midnight after a lengthy police pursuit from Bossier City...
KSLA
Woman fatally shot at Bossier apartment complex; suspect also dead after shooting himself
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Bossier City. Sometime after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a 43-year-old...
ktalnews.com
1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road, according to BCPD. Officers were called to investigate multiple reports of shots fired at the White Oak Apartment complex and arrived to find a 35-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the lower body.
ktalnews.com
BCPD: Murder suspect shoots self after police chase
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at the Parkland Villa apartments Tuesday night. According to BCPD, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Shed Road around 9 p.m. and arrived to find a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road
Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
Caught on camera: Theft from Shreveport church Nativity scene
Someone boldly snatched several pieces of a South Shreveport church Nativity scene in broad daylight over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
ktalnews.com
Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go
Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton …. Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go ERCOT leader expects power grid to handle frigid …. As Texans brace for a freezing holiday weekend, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is confident your Christmas lights will stay on. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/ercot-board-of-directors-to-meet-ahead-of-frigid-cold-front/
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
KTBS
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Bienville Parish
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - The Bienville Parish Sheriff's office said a man was arrested for robbing the Sabine State Bank in Ringgold. Authorities said they were originally able to locate a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a bag of money near the bank. According to the...
Update on Bossier Murder and High-Speed Chase
Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 14-Year-Old Reported Missing December 15
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 14-Year-Old Reported Missing December 15. On December 19, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that detectives are searching for a missing 14-year-old. According to authorities, Jutristyn Horace, 14 was last seen on December 15, 2022, around 7:00 a.m. leaving the Piccadilly at the...
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4) Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house …. Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4)
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services
20-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Felony Theft After Allegedly Failing to Pay for Repair Services. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – A 20-year-old man from DeSoto Parish, Louisiana has been arrested for stealing approximately $3,000 worth of services from a Caddo Parish business after failing to pay for the repair of his vehicle.
ktalnews.com
Highland home damaged in early morning fire
A home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood was damaged in a fire early Monday. A home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood was damaged in a fire early Monday. Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes …. As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our...
New Plan for Arthur Circle School in Shreveport Revealed
After several years of neglect, the empty school on Arthur Circle will be getting a second chance at life!. The new plan is to move a Louisiana Key Academy in to the unused space. Louisiana Key Academy is a charter school with a curriculum designed for assisting those with dyslexia.
Comments / 3