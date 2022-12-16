ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

1 hurt in shooting at Bossier City apartment complex

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shed Road, according to BCPD. Officers were called to investigate multiple reports of shots fired at the White Oak Apartment complex and arrived to find a 35-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the lower body.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

BCPD: Murder suspect shoots self after police chase

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at the Parkland Villa apartments Tuesday night. According to BCPD, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Shed Road around 9 p.m. and arrived to find a 43-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go

Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton …. Suspect in missing infant case spotted near Dayton Park-N-Go ERCOT leader expects power grid to handle frigid …. As Texans brace for a freezing holiday weekend, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is confident your Christmas lights will stay on. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/ercot-board-of-directors-to-meet-ahead-of-frigid-cold-front/
DAYTON, TX
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here » https://trib.al/ts7pdNJ. 2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash …. Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. Story here...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - The Bienville Parish Sheriff's office said a man was arrested for robbing the Sabine State Bank in Ringgold. Authorities said they were originally able to locate a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a bag of money near the bank. According to the...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Update on Bossier Murder and High-Speed Chase

Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop

DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Highland home damaged in early morning fire

A home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood was damaged in a fire early Monday. A home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood was damaged in a fire early Monday. Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes …. As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our...
SHREVEPORT, LA

