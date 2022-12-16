Read full article on original website
Penn State’s 2023 class includes athletes who could help next season’s ‘D’ at one its most interesting spots
STATE COLLEGE -- Penn State’s 2022 defense was one of the Big Ten’s most disruptive units during the regular season. The Nittany Lions’ fan base will get one more look at coordinator Manny Diaz’s troops when the 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Jan. 2 Rose Bowl.
Young Drew Shelton’s late-season performance at left tackle impressed Penn State OC Mike Yurcich
The only thing better for Penn State than one pleasant first-year surprise at offensive tackle?
Penn State holds off Iowa State, 22-12, to capture Collegiate Duals bracket title in New Orleans
Top-ranked Penn State survived an upset bid by Iowa State and an upset loss to top-ranked Aaron Brooks to battle past the fifth-ranked Cyclones 22-12 Tuesday night at the Collegiate Duals in New Orleans. There wasn’t much doubt that fifth-ranked Iowa State, even without starters at 141 and 285, would...
James Franklin on his relationship with Penn State football’s newest Hall of Famer: ‘He’s been phenomenal’
Penn State great LaVar Arrington was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month in Las Vegas. The standout linebacker is the 26th member of the Nittany Lions’ program to enter the Hall of Fame. He was a two-time All-American at Penn State (1998, 1999) and Arrington won the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Butkus Award (top linebacker) in 1999.
2023 signing day: James Franklin on Penn State’s early enrollees, positions of need and steals
From 7 a.m. until noon, James Franklin sat in the same chair in the Lasch Building with coaches and staffers surrounding him. There was NFL draft music, and there were former Penn State standouts like Tamba Hali, Pat Freiermuth, Paul Posluszny and Jaquan Brisker calling in to announce the future of the program.
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
Scenes from Penn State football National Signing Day 2022: photos
Coach James Franklin and staff made several calls across the nation Wednesday morning in celebration of National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class. Today marks National Signing Day for several Division 1 football programs in the country, looking forward to building onto their program in preparation for the 2023-2024 season. Recruiting for the Nittany Lions began at 7 a.m. this morning.
Roman Catholic’s Jameial Lyons ready to chase his dreams at Penn State
It doesn’t take long talking to Jameial Lyons to understand that when he signed with Penn State Wednesday it was a whole lot more than a football move.
Four Penn State players get Teslas for a year in NIL deal with Pa. company
Four Penn State University Nittany Lion football players will be driving Teslas around campus as part of a Name-Image-Likeness deal signed with Pa.-based Inch & Co. Inch & Co. said Abdul Carter, Drew Allar, Kalen King and Olu Fashanu each received a Tesla with the company logo on the side. Inch said the players will own the cars for one year.
James Franklin, Penn State mourn Franco Harris’ death: ‘A true steward of the Blue and White’
“The Immaculate Reception,” perhaps the most iconic play in NFL history, was Franco Harris’ doing. With the Pittsburgh Steelers trailing the Oakland Raiders with 22 seconds left in the 1972 divisional round, Harris caught a ricocheted pass inches from the Three Rivers Stadium turf and scored a game-winning touchdown.
Penn State adds RB Cameron Wallace to 2023 recruiting class ahead of signing day
Penn State added another commit ahead of Wednesday’s early signing period. Cameron Wallace, a three-star running back from Georgia, committed to Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class on Monday night, he announced on social media. Wallace is the 23rd member of Penn State’s 2023 class, which is ranked 12th...
‘I was astounded’: Penn State teammates impressed with Drew Allar’s development
Already holding an insurmountable lead, it didn’t really affect the outcome of the game. But the play of the day during Penn State’s win at Indiana last month was Drew Allar’s bullet to Harrison Wallace III. Allar rolled right and, instead of waltzing into the end zone himself from a few yards out, he ripped a tight-window throw to Wallace for a score that showed off his arm and left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
Jayla Koser’s 28-point performance leads Middletown girls hoops past Boiling Springs
Jayla Koser fashioned a double-double, scoring 28 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, pacing the Middletown girls basketball team to a 48-36 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs Tuesday night. Koser also added 6 steals to her statistical total. Syncere Matthews had 7 points for the Blue Raiders,...
District 3 wrestling box scores: West Perry wins PECO Tournament, busy night in the L-L
The 2022 Carlisle Christmas Classic wrestling tournament — A look around District 3 wrestling with box scores and results from Tuesday night:
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 21
Red Land at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.
Firm buying Pa. mall plans to transform it into an economic center
Revitalizing the nearly empty Lycoming Mall in Lycoming County is the plan of real estate developers in State College. FAMVEST has a contract to buy the mall near Muncy and plans to transform it into a mixed-use economic center, said its president Jon Jahanshahi. The mixed use could include retail...
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Cumberland County school plans to construct new $3.5M, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing
A Cumberland County private school plans to break ground on a new $3.5 million, 11,000-square-foot STEAM wing. Saint Patrick School in South Middleton School hopes to break ground this spring. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The expansion will include a middle school STEM room, elementary STEM...
Cumberland County’s historic Hertzler Bridge is back in business
Cumberland County’s Hertzler Bridge opened Tuesday to traffic after being closed for repairs due to damage from a car crash in 2018. The historic steel truss bridge on Creek Road spans 216 feet and crosses the Conodoguinet Creek in West Pennsboro and Lower Frankford Townships. The bridge sees an average daily traffic rate of 460 vehicles and is weight posted to 8 tons, according to a release from the county.
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home
Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
