State College, PA

PennLive.com

James Franklin on his relationship with Penn State football’s newest Hall of Famer: ‘He’s been phenomenal’

Penn State great LaVar Arrington was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month in Las Vegas. The standout linebacker is the 26th member of the Nittany Lions’ program to enter the Hall of Fame. He was a two-time All-American at Penn State (1998, 1999) and Arrington won the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Butkus Award (top linebacker) in 1999.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Scenes from Penn State football National Signing Day 2022: photos

Coach James Franklin and staff made several calls across the nation Wednesday morning in celebration of National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class. Today marks National Signing Day for several Division 1 football programs in the country, looking forward to building onto their program in preparation for the 2023-2024 season. Recruiting for the Nittany Lions began at 7 a.m. this morning.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
‘I was astounded’: Penn State teammates impressed with Drew Allar’s development

Already holding an insurmountable lead, it didn’t really affect the outcome of the game. But the play of the day during Penn State’s win at Indiana last month was Drew Allar’s bullet to Harrison Wallace III. Allar rolled right and, instead of waltzing into the end zone himself from a few yards out, he ripped a tight-window throw to Wallace for a score that showed off his arm and left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Cumberland County’s historic Hertzler Bridge is back in business

Cumberland County’s Hertzler Bridge opened Tuesday to traffic after being closed for repairs due to damage from a car crash in 2018. The historic steel truss bridge on Creek Road spans 216 feet and crosses the Conodoguinet Creek in West Pennsboro and Lower Frankford Townships. The bridge sees an average daily traffic rate of 460 vehicles and is weight posted to 8 tons, according to a release from the county.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home

Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
