Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
BBC
Worthing landlady jailed for seven-year modern slavery abuse
A landlady who held a vulnerable woman captive in domestic servitude for seven years has been jailed. Farzana Kausar, 58, took control of her victim's finances, cut her off from her relatives and forced her to cook and clean. The victim, aged 62, rented a room from Kausar's mother, who...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Belfast: Man in court over £1m of cannabis inside beds
A man has appeared in court in Belfast after the discovery of cannabis worth £1m that had been concealed inside divan beds. James John Murphy, 33, of Dencourt in Liverpool, was charged with possessing a Class B drug and possession with intent to supply. The drug was vacuum-packed into...
Police take down cocaine ‘super cartel,’ seize 33 tons of drugs
Police in six countries have teamed up to take down a “super cartel” said to be controlling a third of Europe’s cocaine trade, leading to dozens of arrests and large-scale drug seizures, the European Union crime agency announced Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been cuffed during “Operation Desert Light,” with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between Nov. 8 and 19. The agency said police forces involved in the investigation targeted both the “command-and-control center and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe.” Over 33 tons of drugs were confiscated in Spain, France, Belgium,...
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Cops Blame Rats as 440 Pounds of Seized Cannabis Vanishes
Law enforcement in India claim that rats ate almost 440 pounds of seized cannabis that was being stored in police precincts. A court in the northern Uttar Pradesh state had asked for the weed captured from dealers to be produced as evidence in drug trafficking cases, but authorities said rodents had gobbled the lot. “Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police,” the court said. “It’s difficult to protect the drug from them.” Judge Sanjay Chaudhary cited another case involving 860 pounds of confiscated marijuana in which police said “some” had been “eaten up by the rats.” Details remain hazy as to exactly how the latest disappearance took place without anyone noticing.Read it at BBC
marinelink.com
French Navy Intercepts Brazilian Vessel Carrying €150 Million Worth of Cocaine
A Brazilian vessel carrying more than 4.6 tonnes of cocaine worth over 150 million euros ($157.4 million) was intercepted last week by the French Navy off the coast of Sierra Leone, the Europol international police agency said on Wednesday. Europol said the vessel, which was en route to Europe, was...
BBC
Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid
Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann suspect in other cases
Authorities in Germany have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a man who is also suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.The suspect, identified in reports as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025.Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in...
Canada police say they can’t recover bodies of murdered Indigenous women
Police in Canada have said they don’t have the resources to search a landfill to recover the bodies of two Indigenous women murdered by an alleged serial killer – a decision that has left the daughters of one victim “heartbroken” and angry. Last week, police in...
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Traces of suspected cocaine found at former British Prime Minister Liz Truss's residence
Traces of a drug suspected to be cocaine were found at a residence of former United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss.
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Bank warns of the ’12 scams of Christmas’ fraudsters use to ruin festivities
Households are being warned not to let scammers ruin their Christmas.Fraudsters will use the distractions of the festive period to strike, HSBC UK warned.The bank has compiled a list of “12 scams of Christmas” for people to watch out for.David Callington, HSBC UK’s head of fraud, said: “Scammers are devious criminals who use a wide range of techniques and scenarios to steal money from you.“Letting your guard down in the run-up to Christmas could take the shine off your festivities, and can have an immediate and much longer-term impact on your finances.“Scammers will be using the distractions of the Christmas...
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
Cops stumble on eerie snow-covered car graveyard in hidden woodland full of ‘stolen vehicles’
AN EERIE car graveyard littered with burnt-out old motors has been discovered by police in woodland. The snow-covered lot turned out to be an old dumping ground for thieves to ditch stolen vehicles. Off-road bike police officers made the chilling find while patrolling Buck Wood, near Sheffield city centre. Three...
Comments / 8