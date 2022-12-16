‘Entertainment Tonight’s’ Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner to Host 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

“ Entertainment Tonight ’s” Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards gala on Jan. 5.

The Emmy-winning duo — who also hosted the Daytime Emmys earlier this year — take over emcee duties at the Palm Springs gala from former “ET” anchor Mary Hart.

“The Palm Springs International Film Awards has partnered with ‘Entertainment Tonight’ since 2004, and over those 18 years, Mary Hart has done an amazing job as host of the show,” said PSIFF chairman Harold Matzner in a statement. “Due to her schedule, she is not able to be with us this year and she will be missed.”

Matzner continued: “We are very excited to continue our partnership with ‘ET’ having both of their on-air anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner join us as co-hosts. They will have big shoes to fill, but I know they will make this a fun and memorable evening!”

In addition to Frazier and Turner hosting the in-person award ceremony, “ET” will broadcast its daily show from the Palm Springs Convention Center in advance of the ceremony that night.

“For nearly 20 years, ET has kicked off our award season coverage with the Palm Spring International Film Festival,” noted Erin Johnson, “ET’s” executive producer. “”This star-studded event is one of our favorites, and we are thrilled that in 2023 Kevin and Nischelle will host the gala.”

The 2023 edition of the gala will honor top award season contenders including Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) with the Breakthrough Performance awards; Cate Blanchett (“Tár) and Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), with the Desert Palm Achievement awards; Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) with the International Star awards; and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) with the Chairman’s Award.

“Women Talking” filmmaker Sarah Polley will be presented the director of the year award, while director Steven Spielberg, producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and the cast of “The Fabelmans” (Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch) will receive the Vanguard Award.

The day after the awards gala – presented by American Express and sponsored by IHG Hotels & Resorts — Variety will host its annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch, where “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett , “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” filmmaker Rian Johnson will also be awarded Creative Impact honors. The event will take place on Jan. 6 at the Parker Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival runs from Jan. 5-16.