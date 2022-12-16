LYNDON TOWNSHIP – 17751 N. Territorial Road, Chelsea, MI 48118. Summary of Minutes, October 11, 2022—Meeting called to order at 7:00 PM. No Public Comment. Items Approved: Agenda, Consent Agenda, Payment of Bills as Presented. Zoning Administrator submitted his report in writing to the Township Board. CAFA Representative summarized his report to the Board. Deputy Supervisor gave a brief update on the number of hits on the website and progress on the redundant project. Multi-Lakes Representative summarized their report to the Board. Trustee Eder reported on the Recreation Plan. They had received a draft from Carlisle/Wortman and will be providing feedback on the draft. WWRA Representative summarized his report to the Board. Items Approved: the Quote of $795 from Digital Protection Systems for extra cameras and the hardware that comes with it; Reappoint Robert Mester and John Reilly as Representatives to the Planning Commission for the term November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2025 (3 years) and to reappoint Pam Byrnes and Marc Keezer as Representatives to the Broadband Oversight Committee for the Term November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023 (1 year). Meeting adjourned at 8:29 PM.

