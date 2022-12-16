Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
3 Black founders predict little will change in VC in 2023
To find out how Black founders are planning to manage their time, money, and expectations for the upcoming months, TechCrunch+ surveyed three founders. Sevetri Wilson, the founder of Resilia, said she, like many other founders, is planning for a recession regardless of whether one happens or not. “For us as...
TechCrunch
Remembering the startups we lost in 2022
The previous two years were unprecedented in startup land, of course. Some startups blossomed and others struggled amid shutdowns and job losses. Then came the rise and fall of the SPAC wave and global supply issues. Now it’s the economy, stupid. According to figures from Crunchbase, Q3 venture capital dropped a mind-boggling 33% from last quarter and 53% from the same time last year.
TechCrunch
More investors, more problems
Last year, FOMO was running high, and investors were doing seemingly everything to get into rounds: taking a secondary stake instead of a primary, forgoing a board seat, writing a tiny check just to get into a hot deal. Many founders leaned into this, and how can you blame them?...
TechCrunch
Tesla stock plunges as investors fear Twitter dramas, loss of China sales
Tesla’s shares hit a more than two-year low of $138 at the time this article was published. Analysts say investors are concerned Musk will sell more shares of Tesla to fund Twitter, and that his antics on the social media platform are hurting the EV maker’s brand. Last week Musk sold around $3.5 billion worth of shares, one of many stock dumps the CEO has done this year.
Energy Dome awarded €17.5M by the European Innovation Council to support deployment of its CO2 Battery
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Energy Dome, the company behind the CO2 Battery, a disruptive long-duration energy storage solution, today announced it has been awarded €17.5 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC), the largest amount made available by the program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005552/en/ Energy Dome today announced it has been awarded €17.5 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC). (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
South Korean financial super app Toss closes $405M Series G as valuation rises 7%
The company’s recent funding caught our attention, including that it signals the company is doing comparatively well amid a gloomy macroeconomic outlook. Indeed, unlike global fintech companies, including Klarna, Stripe and Checkout.com, which have seen their valuations cut fairly dramatically in 2022, Viva Republica boosted its valuation again. Viva...
Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is offering discounts on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered in the United States and Canada this month, sales pages on its website showed on Wednesday, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand as economies slow.
TechCrunch
Design and implement a content governance system to increase ROI
That’s where content governance comes in. It involves taking a systematic approach to measuring your current content’s status and actively guiding content creation to achieve your stated goals, such as increasing sign-ups for a newsletter or increasing conversion rates. Content governance systems take the key elements of a style guide and content strategy and turn them into even more thorough, usable and holistic frameworks for your entire company. It goes beyond strategy, using AI and NLP to generate actionable advice on how to improve content.
TechCrunch
Investor interest in SpaceX appears immune to Musk’s meddling
Back in April, when Musk first announced his intention to acquire Twitter, it was just weeks after Tesla stock hit its 2022 price peak, $381.82 on April 4, according to Yahoo Finance data. Since then, it has declined fairly consistently — other than the few bursts when it looked like the Twitter transaction might not go through after all or that Musk was stepping down as Twitter CEO — and opened today at $139.34 a share, a 63.5% haircut from this year’s high.
TechCrunch
Healthcare data is a mess and Metriport is here with a broom
The company went through Y Combinator, and in the process discovered how fractured the healthcare IT space was. “One major issue that exists in the U.S. today is the fact that many individuals still aren’t able to access their own medical data, largely due to gatekeeping by hospitals and other medical providers. This is because these hospitals and providers use proprietary software systems that make it difficult for patients to access their own medical records or to share them with other providers,” says Colin Elsinga, co-founder & COO at Metriport, in an interview with TechCrunch. “We realized that there was so much work to be done in this space to make the data more accessible and that hardly anyone in the space was working on an open source, non-proprietary solution. Since we’ve always been mission-driven founders, having previously built a consumer health app, we decided to go after this larger problem with the goal of democratizing access to healthcare data and ultimately improve patient health outcomes.”
TechCrunch
How to make the most of your investor relationships in 2023
I am fortunate to be able to work with almost a dozen early-stage startups directly and get to observe the interactions between several dozen investors and founders. From all this, I have seen some founders do a better job than others tapping their investors’ strengths and wisdom while watching out for trouble.
TechCrunch
Binance.US to buy Voyager Digital’s assets for $1 billion
It all started with the default of Three Arrows Capital earlier this year. It had some large repercussions across the crypto ecosystem. In particular, Voyager Digital realized that Three Arrows Capital owed it more $650 million. It had no choice but to file for Chapter 11 as a result. “After...
TechCrunch
Gynger launches out of stealth to loan companies cash for software
Cutting software spend is a task that’s easier said than done in companies where teams and even entire divisions rely on specific software to get their work done. The solution, Mark Ghermezian argues, is avoiding cuts in the first place — with business loans. But not just any loans — business loans specifically made out for software and infrastructure purchases.
TechCrunch
Fintech Vint hopes to turn wine and spirits into a mainstream asset class
There is no doubt that alternative investments are on the rise, with financial advisors communicating that the age-old 60/40 portfolio — 60% in equities, 40% in bonds — is no longer good enough. But “alts” come in all shapes and forms, and wine and spirits aren’t necessarily the most accessible, which is what Vint and others are working on changing.
TechCrunch
India central bank chief warns crypto will cause the next financial crisis if permitted to grow
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told a room packed with banking executives and lawmakers that crypto has a huge inherent risk to the macroeconomic stability of the nation. “After the development of the last one year, including the latest episode surrounding FTX, I don’t think we need to say anything more. Time has proven that crypto is worth what it’s worth today.”
TechCrunch
Quora launches Poe, a way to talk to AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Short for “Platform for Open Exploration,” Poe — which is invite-only and currently only available on iOS — is “designed to be a place where people can easily interact with a number of different AI agents,” a Quora spokesperson told TechCrunch via text message.
TechCrunch
It was a big year for the space industry. 2023 will be even bigger
There’s a lot to look forward to — so much, that next year could even outdo this one as the biggest for the space industry yet. But many questions still remain, especially about the shorter-term economic outlook, ongoing geopolitical instability and (ahem) some announced timelines that may or may not come to fruition. Here are our predictions for the space industry in 2023.
TechCrunch
Banish vanity metrics from your startup’s pitch deck
Not so fast. These moments of excitement are, in fact, your body lying to you. The little hits of dopamine feel so good. You want more. You know who doesn’t care? Your would-be investors. At the earliest stages of raising money, before you have any real traction, it can...
TechCrunch
Sequoia’s Carl Eschenbach, who led deals for Zoom and Snowflake, to run Workday as co-CEO
As the new co-CEO of Workday, Eschenbach will co-lead the enterprise cloud applications giant with its co-CEO, cofounder and company chair Aneel Bhusri, until 2024, at which point Eschenbach will take over as sole CEO. Chano Fernandez, a former SAP executive who joined Workday in 2014 and has served as...
TechCrunch
Important that India’s regulations provide legal and innovation certainty to firms, Google CEO says
India, which legalized several amendments to the nation’s IT rules after contentious back and forth with many tech giants last year, is in the process of shaping and shipping several other key regulatory frameworks that seek to bring a series of major changes to how telecom services, on-demand video players and firms in other sectors operate and handle consumers’ data.
Comments / 0