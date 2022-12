Philadelphia police search for suspected credit card skimmer 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for a man wanted for a credit and debit card skimming scheme in the city's Roxborough section.

Police say he was seen inside a 7-Eleven on Ridge Avenue on Nov. 25.

The next day, an employee found a skimming device on the store's ATM and a small camera.

Police say the devices were recording card numbers and pins.