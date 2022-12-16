Body Pulled From Boston Harbor: Reports

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Boston Harbor this week, reports said.

Police received a call for a body near 63 Long Wharf around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, Boston25 reports citing a Boston Police spokesperson.

Police did not initially say if foul play is suspected but an investigation was launched, NBC10 Boston reports .

The gender of the body was not revealed. This is a developing story so check back for updates.