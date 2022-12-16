ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

From the parking lots to the 50-yard line, Bills ready for challenge of clearing snow

By Tim Wenger
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcnx0_0jlBE7rg00

Orchard Park, N.Y. (WBEN) - In the NFL, it's all about the game plan, right?

Well, that will be the case both on and off the field for the Buffalo Bills Saturday as they plan to defeat the Miami Dolphins in a divisional match and get fans safely into the parking lots and stands with as much as a foot of snow on the ground.

"We’ll deal with it as it comes," said Buffalo Bills Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience Andy Major Friday as plans were being tweaked to clear snow from the lots, stands and field as a lake effect snow storm was looming.

Will Saturday night's game be a repeat of the infamous 'snow game' against the Colts in 2017? Time will tell, says Major. "That game against the Colts is certainly one that’s in a lot of peoples’ minds.”

Major says the team feels comfortable with their plans and says they have a great partnership with the Erie County Department of Public Works, as well as emergency services officials, the NYS DOT and surrounding municipalities.

"We’re a storm ready facility with the National Weather Service," says Major, meaning they have the proper communications and planning in place to handle a developing storm situation.

Crews will be keeping the roadways leading to the stadium clear, as well as the main stadium driveways and lots right up until the lots open, says Major. Once the lots are full, the lots won't be plowed to avoid 'plowing in' fans' vehicles and attention will focus on clearing the main driveways and main roadways. "It’s a lot easier if it’s six inches that they just have to drive through to get to a main artery," says Major of fans leaving after the game ends. “We just need to get the fans to the arteries.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8vBg_0jlBE7rg00
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Fans dressed in Christmas themed outfits cheer during the first quarter of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on December 10, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Indianapolis in overtime 13-7. Photo credit (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Inside the stadium, fans should expect to be ready to sit in and walk through any snow that falls after gates open and the game is being played. "Everything focuses to safety, safety, safety and comfort drops down on your list," says Major.

Bills officials remind fans the same rules who what's not allowed inside the stadium for any game will apply to Saturday's game. No battery powered warming devices are permitedinside the gates.

Meteorologists are continuing to track the potential path of the lake effect snow and some models do show it over the stadium area before and during the game before it eventually settles southward.

On the field, the snow clearing effort gets tricky, says Major, as the Bills need to follow NFL guidelines and the on-site officiating staff, whose main focus is on keeping the lines every ten yards clear of snow. "You need to keep the lines clear, that’s the NFL rule for game day."

As meteorologists continue to track the lake effect snow potential, the Bills operations team and area public works crews are working overtime to be ready to safely usher fans into and out of the Stadium Saturday night and host a prime time Saturday night NFL game.

"I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing a final score, and that will make everything we’re doing worthwhile when it’s a Bills ‘W'," said Majors as he contemplated the unknowns heading into a big Bills game while staring down a lake effect snow monster.

