College Wrestling Duals kick off in New Orleans on Dec. 19-20

Purchase Tickets Here You will need to purchase tickets in advance. No tickets are being sold at the door. $75 gets you access to all three days. Your ticket can be scanned from a PDF copy on your phone, or print out the PDF and bring with you. You will use that ticket for entry each day, with a wristband being provided. Ticket link can be found at https://www.journeymenwrestling.com/ It is all General Admission.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — “Seventy-five dollars gets you 30 hours of the best wrestling that has been down here in New Orleans,” Louisiana USA Wrestling director Chad Ravannack told WGNO sports reporters on Friday.

On December 18-21 at the New Orleans Convention Center, top high school teams from across the country battle it out on Sunday followed by College Duals on Monday and Tuesday, poised to be stacked with many of the top collegiate Division 1 programs in the country.

“It’s the first time we’ll have Division 1 College Wrestling in Louisiana since 1985,” Ravannack said.

The event takes place on the New Orleans Theater on the 2nd floor of the New Orleans Convention Center, towards the far right end of NOCC above Hall H and I.

“Be sure to show our support for this fantastic event in our own backyard!”

