Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SDSU & USD College Hoops Change Tip-Times
The second game of the Summit League season for the SDSU Jackrabbit women's team will tip off earlier than originally scheduled due to the impending winter storm. The Lady Jacks will now host Kansas City at 12:00 PM in Brookings on Wednesday. The South Dakota State-Kansas City men's contest in...
FCS Championship Game Ticket Info for SDSU-NDSU
The FCS title game is set and it is stacking up to be a blockbuster event between rivals South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The game will take place in Frisco, TX, and ticket information has been released for the big game. South Dakota State released its information and...
Sioux Falls to Offer Free Bus Rides during Bitter Cold
An arctic blast of extreme cold weather is prompting officials in Sioux Falls to offer up free transportation to those who need it. Beginning Wednesday (December 21), Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will be waiving bus fares on all fixed routes in the city. The free rides will be available through...
“Take A Bite!” Sioux Falls Top 5 Favorite Candy Bars
I don't know much, but I do know one thing; candy bars are awesome! And my dentist would agree. I've spent more money than I care to remember on repairing my teeth after years of neglect. But you didn't come here to hear about my lack of dental care, you want to know what the top five favorite candy bars in Sioux Falls are.
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
6 Sioux Falls Ice Rinks To Open This Week
Now, where did I put them? Hmmm, so the cold weather has now arrived and this signals the season for outdoor winter fun. But, where are those ice skates? I remember cleaning them up at the end of last season and putting them on a storage shelf in the basement.
Sioux Falls, Here’s the Best Way to Prevent Car Theft This Winter
Thanks, Mother Nature for the early present of a little slice of Siberian weather during the week of Christmas. That is awesome! You shouldn't of. I mean, seriously, you really shouldn't of!. But, since Ma Nature has decided to give everyone in the Sioux Empire the gift of a deep...
Death Row Inmates In South Dakota Lowest In The Country
As of October 2022, the South Dakota Department of Corrections lists 154 individuals serving murder sentences in either Sioux Falls or Pierre. Male inmates (150) serving life sentences are housed in Sioux Falls while female inmates (4) are in Pierre. According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by...
One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident
Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
What to do When Thing go Sub-Zero – Cold Weather Safety
Each winter Sioux Falls spends at least a few days below zero (if not more). If you're new to the northern plains or have lived here a long time, it's always good to review some super cold weather safety information. Here's some great information from the CDC:. Protect Your Body...
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?
Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
6 Critical Areas Around Your Home Where Snow Needs To Be Cleared
Deep snow in Sioux Falls is fun for some, and trouble for many. Especially if the snow isn't cleared away from vital locations around your home. One of these areas should be quite obvious. The fire hydrant that is on your property. As a homeowner, if the fire hydrant sits on your property it is your responsibility to make sure snow is cleared away from it.
Happy 96th Birthday To Freda Murphy, My Grandma
Birthdays are a time for celebration and gathering with family and friends to toast another year older. However, there are few birthdays that stand out from the rest. These birthdays are the big milestones like turning 50, 60, and even 90-years-old. One very special birthday in particular is when someone...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0