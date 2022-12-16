The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ ABC special is a magical reimagining of the 1991 classic

ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” stars as H.E.R. as Belle. | ABC/Christopher Willard

Tale as old as time, song as old as rhyme: The 30th celebration of “Beauty and the Beast” aired on ABC last night.

According to Decider , the 30th celebration featured H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as the Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston, and included Alan Menken’s music from the original 1991 Disney animated movie.

ABC posted clips of the show such as Shania Twain’s and Martin Short’s performance of “Be Our Guest” and H.E.R’s and Groban’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast.”

If you missed the premiere, there’s still time to watch it.

How to watch the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ performance on ABC

Decider said that the show will be available to stream on Disney+ on Dec. 16.

The show originally aired on ABC on Thursday night and was taped in front of a live audience.

Reviews of ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’

The performance has great reviews.

CNN concluded its review by saying, “If this is what Disney leans into in forthcoming princess iterations, be our guest.” The review also said, “Luckily, the artists at the center of the live performances and dance numbers brought the show to life in a way that brought a castle’s-worth of magic to the stage in a vibrant display that more than adequately honored the beloved 1991 movie.” The reviewer’s favorite performances of the show were H.E.R. and Groban.

TV Line featured a poll on its website about the performance and the plurality of respondents to the poll gave it a rating of “excellent.” TV Line’s review focused on both what they liked and what they had questions about, but noted — like CNN — that H.E.R.’s performance was a great part of the show.

My review of the show, as a fan of “Beauty and the Beast,” is an A+ rating. I enjoyed the new twists on the show, like H.E.R’s guitar performance, and thought that she did a great job with her part as Belle. I enjoyed Groban’s performance and thought his voice was a standout point of the show. Overall, I thought the show paid homage to the original cast and score while also reimagining it in a way that made it seem simultaneously familiar and new. If you’re a fan of the original, this one is worth a watch.

The show is available for streaming on Disney+.