Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Zelenskyy makes direct appeal to GOP critics, arguing no country is safe if Ukraine falters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a direct appeal to GOP critics, arguing that no country would be safe if Ukraine failed to combat Russia's aggression.
Fatigue-Clad Zelensky Pleads With U.S. Lawmakers Not to Give Up On Ukraine
During a historic joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued that more aid for his war-torn country wasn’t just about helping Ukraine, but also about protecting democracy across the globe and curbing Russian aggression.Zelensky’s rousing address may have been difficult for lawmakers to understand at all times, but the energy and passion came through in a packed House chamber.Zelensky thanked Congress for its support thus far of a war that’s approaching its one-year anniversary. But he also pleaded for more aid and asked lawmakers to not give up on Ukraine now.“We have artillery, yes, thank you....
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
GV Wire
Zelenskyy Tells Biden: ‘No Compromises’ in Path to Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
Zelensky to Congress: 'Your money is not charity'
The Ukrainian president, on a dangerous trip from his war-torn country, addressed Congress in an attempt to shore up support from his most important ally.
Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time of grave consequence, a wartime leader crossed the Atlantic to arrive at a White House decked in holiday decor to consult with the American president about a war in Europe. The moment was Dec. 22, 1941, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill landed near Washington to meet with President Franklin D. Roosevelt just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Almost 81 years later to the day, the pageantry of that trip was echoed on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a surprise visit with President Joe Biden and an address to...
