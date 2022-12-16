During a historic joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued that more aid for his war-torn country wasn’t just about helping Ukraine, but also about protecting democracy across the globe and curbing Russian aggression.Zelensky’s rousing address may have been difficult for lawmakers to understand at all times, but the energy and passion came through in a packed House chamber.Zelensky thanked Congress for its support thus far of a war that’s approaching its one-year anniversary. But he also pleaded for more aid and asked lawmakers to not give up on Ukraine now.“We have artillery, yes, thank you....

19 MINUTES AGO