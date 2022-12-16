ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Fatigue-Clad Zelensky Pleads With U.S. Lawmakers Not to Give Up On Ukraine

During a historic joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued that more aid for his war-torn country wasn’t just about helping Ukraine, but also about protecting democracy across the globe and curbing Russian aggression.Zelensky’s rousing address may have been difficult for lawmakers to understand at all times, but the energy and passion came through in a packed House chamber.Zelensky thanked Congress for its support thus far of a war that’s approaching its one-year anniversary. But he also pleaded for more aid and asked lawmakers to not give up on Ukraine now.“We have artillery, yes, thank you....
GV Wire

Zelenskyy Tells Biden: ‘No Compromises’ in Path to Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and pledged there would be “no compromises” in trying to bring an end to the war. President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”
The Associated Press

Pageantry evoking Churchill greets Zelenskyy in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — At a time of grave consequence, a wartime leader crossed the Atlantic to arrive at a White House decked in holiday decor to consult with the American president about a war in Europe. The moment was Dec. 22, 1941, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill landed near Washington to meet with President Franklin D. Roosevelt just weeks after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Almost 81 years later to the day, the pageantry of that trip was echoed on Wednesday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a surprise visit with President Joe Biden and an address to...
